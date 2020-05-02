Related to this story

Most Popular

James Charles Crouse
Obituaries

James Charles Crouse

CARBONDALE — James Charles Crouse, 60, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 21. Jim, “James Dean” was born in Chicago but grew up …

Flo Dudley
Obituaries

Flo Dudley

  • Updated

BONNIE — Erma Floene (Smith) McKenzie Dudley, 90, passed from this life to her Heavenly home at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.