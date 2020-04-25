× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ULLIN — After initially reporting a small outbreak of COVID-19 at an immigration detention center in rural Southern Illinois in early April, county officials and the health department have clammed up about the spread of the virus inside the facility, even as advocates say detainees have been left in the dark and are fearful for their lives.

A Cuban immigrant who was released a week ago from Pulaski County Detention Center said detainees have received very little information about COVID-19 from staff. He found out about the first positive cases from a fellow detainee and confirmed it later watching the local news.

“There was an immigrant in a nearby cell who asked us if we knew about them taking someone from the cell next to ours who had tested positive for coronavirus,” he said in Spanish. “We told him that we didn’t know anything and he replied ‘well one was taken away.’”

The former detainee, who spoke to The Southern on Thursday along with Lee VanderLinden, his attorney from the National Immigrant Justice Center, said he was released on parole after a petition submitted to ICE was granted. He asked that his name be withheld to protect his privacy during his pending asylum case. The individual said that people at the facility are fearful for their lives. “All of the immigrants there are scared," he said.

What’s happening inside one small detention center in Illinois raises important questions about how ICE and its contractors are handling the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 was introduced into the facility following a transfer of detainees on April 1, documents reveal, well after advocates sounded the alarm on the need for ICE — and other correctional institutions — to stop making unnecessary transfers. The purpose behind the recent transfer to the Pulaski County Detention Center is unknown as ICE and county officials have declined comment.

Detainees, and their advocates, say they are not receiving timely information about outbreaks in the facilities where they are housed, or adequate access to masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. This comes as the virus “spreads like wildfire” inside tightly packed facilities across the country, said Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, legal director for the ACLU of Illinois.

County officials have sought to tamp down concerns in Pulaski County as they’ve worried over whether news of an outbreak could lead to protests among detainees and immigrant rights’ groups and cost them a lucrative contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Jail fees bring in more than $8 million annually to the county of fewer than 5,500 people.

“You know, it’s just, you know, there’s not just a whole lot more we can say at the moment without jeopardizing Pulaski County’s relationship with ICE and the ICE contract. That’s what I just wish everybody would realize,” said Rex Wilburn, Pulaski County Board chairman, after the health department confirmed the first three cases among detainees there on April 9.

After initially disclosing that Pulaski County’s first cases of COVID-19 involved detainees, the Southern Seven Health Department, which covers the county, said it had changed its policy for releasing whether cases involved people in congregate settings. It has also directed another area health department not to disclose cases involving Pulaski County Detention Center employees to the media.

“Things have changed since this started to better protect the privacy of patients,” said Shawnna Rhine, Pulaski County Health Department spokeswoman. When asked for additional details, she said, “We are not able to comment on what does or does not happen regarding that facility.”

Some limited information has been made available. ICE is reporting case numbers among detainees and staff by facility on its website. Nine cases have now been reported for the Pulaski County facility, but ICE is not reporting employee cases because the facility is managed by the county and its employees under a contract with ICE. Nationwide, 317 ICE detainees have contracted COVID-19 across 30 detention centers. The agency is also reporting 35 confirmed cases among ICE employees at ICE detention facilities, but this is a significant under count because the vast majority of staff work for contract agencies, not ICE.

In Pulaski County, the detainees testing positive include one person in their 50s, three in their 40s and five people in their 20s or 30s, according to an ICE official.

The numbers ICE is reporting for detainees nationally do not tell the full story, said Katherine Goettel, the associate director for the National Immigrant Justice Center’s federal litigation unit.

“The numbers that are being recorded by ICE have nearly doubled and our concern is that even these numbers are under-reported and under-reflected considering so little testing that is going on in detention facilities,” Goettel said. ICE has administered 425 tests for COVID-19 across the country as of April 21, according to an ICE official. That’s only about 1% of people detained in ICE custody.

In a declaration filed in federal court Monday, Damon Acuff, warden of the Pulaski County Detention Center, said six employees had tested positive as of that day, but the information was provided to the court only in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of a detainee seeking release.

Neither ICE nor county officials have provided information about how many people at the facility have been tested overall since the outbreak was detected, though Acuff's court declaration provides some details. County officials have also declined to say whether any jail inmates have tested positive. Upward of 90% of the 240-bed facility is utilized by ICE detainees at any given time, but it also serves as a jail for Pulaski County and neighboring Alexander County.

Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center, a community-based legal clinic that serves marginalized communities in Chicago's and Illinois’ prison populations, said there’s no reason for the county not to report basic testing data except to spare itself from scrutiny other facilities with outbreaks are facing.

Two dozen immigrant detainees tested positive for the virus at the Prairieland Detention Center near Dallas, Texas, and over 200 detainees in Miami, Florida, were placed in quarantine after they were exposed to the virus at the Krome ICE Detention Center. In some places, outbreaks have led to hunger strikes on the inside and protests on the outside.

“This is not just a detention center problem,” Mills said. “This is a public health problem.”

Mills said some officials may cite privacy concerns to justify not releasing the information. But “that’s garbage,” he said, because the request is for numbers and not names. “I don’t think there’s any legitimate reason not to do it.”

Jobi Cates, executive director of the Restore Justice Foundation, a statewide advocacy organization that works on criminal justice reform, said that the Illinois Department of Correction's COVID-19 reporting is woefully inadequate because it doesn’t include total testing numbers. But they are providing some information on inmate and staff cases. “In county jails, what we’ve seen is an utter lack of communication — period,” she said.

During a televised news conference Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker was asked whether the state was tracking and responding to outbreaks in jails. “We don’t track jails,” he replied. Cates said she found his response stunning given that an outbreak in a jail would also affect staff, and in some areas, could place a heavy burden on the local health system.

Acuff, the Pulaski County Detention Center's warden, told The Southern on the day the initial outbreak was reported that steps were taken immediately upon the initial detainees showing symptoms. The three detainees who tested positive, all new arrivals, were in isolation and not with the general population, he said at the time. Asked whether the individuals who tested positive were recent intakes on the jail side or ICE detainees transferred to the facility, Acuff said, "I'm not sure exactly where they did come from to be honest with you." He also confirmed that one correctional officer had tested positive. Acuff has not returned the newspaper’s phone calls seeking an update since that day.

Acuff provided a limited update to the Pulaski County Board at its Thursday morning meeting. He told commissioners that he personally ordered 25 COVID-19 tests from an independent source on March 16 and had only received them Wednesday — 37 days later. In the meantime, Acuff said he only had access to five tests a day.

“We were only permitted five tests a day — that's all we could pick up. That’s all the supply that was out there,” Acuff told the county board. Acuff said that if he had access to more test kits sooner, “the testing would have been much faster.”

In his court filing, Acuff said his facility received 200 tests on April 17, but told the board Thursday that no additional testing was planned at this time. Two of the detainees with COVID-19 have recovered and been cleared by the Illinois Department of Public Health to return to the general population, and no one else was showing symptoms as of Thursday beyond those who had already been tested, he said. In his court statement filed Monday, Acuff said that 26 detainees and 17 employees had been tested in total. That indicates that roughly 34% of those tested have been positive for COVID-19. According to Acuff's court filing, there are 126 ICE detainees housed at the facility, excluding jail inmates.

Acuff detailed other challenges the Pulaski County Jail has faced such as a shortage of gowns and masks, which are coming “literally in trickles.”

“I have yet to have more than 300 masks in this facility at any time and that was just about 16 days ago, to which at that time everybody was issued a mask,” Acuff said. “We have just enough gowns to get us through day-to-day and they are running out.”

According to his statement provided as part of the federal court case, the detainees who had contracted the virus were transferred to the facility on April 1. Acuff told the board that they were screened prior to leaving their former facility, and upon entry into Pulaski County’s, as is standard practice. The policy with intakes hasn’t changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, noting this is the policy “day in, day out, pandemic, no pandemic, quarantine, no quarantine — it doesn’t matter.”

The detainees had no symptoms or signs of needing medical attention, so therefore were not treated, he said. By the next day, they had developed low-grade fevers, and “were immediately tested for COVID-19 and placed in isolation,” the court declaration said.

People can start transmitting the virus 24 to 48 hours before they start showing symptoms, Carlos del Rio, chair of the Department of Global Health at Emory University, said in a briefing for the Infectious Disease Society of America on April 10.

During Thursday’s county board meeting, Acuff said he has not provided more information publicly about the jail’s response to the outbreak because its operating procedures “are not public information.”

In the court statement, Acuff said his facility has taken steps to contain the coronavirus, which include checking detainees' temperatures twice daily, giving every staff member and detainee N95 masks, and providing cleaning supplies and soap at no cost to the detainees. The facility is also making its own hand sanitizer.

Further, pamphlets are available in Spanish and English in every housing unit. Medical staff also educate detainees on precautions they can take to avoid transmission of all communicable diseases. Detainees, he said, also “have access to news/media in order to learn about the current effects and concerns involving the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The facility, his court document read, is in contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health “on a daily basis in order to receive and implement practices” to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Acuff wrote that IDPH has advised that two individuals with similar symptoms can be housed together, but said the preference is to house medically isolated detainees alone, and so far the facility has been able to do that. He also said that IDPH calls the facility daily for reports on positive cases, and informs staff when it is safe for someone who has tested positive to be released into the general population.

Kim Biggs, a spokeswoman with the state’s Joint Information Center, declined to provide any specific information about the state’s role in advising the facility on testing and other matters. She said that “local jails and federal detention facilities are not under the jurisdiction of the state of Illinois.” She said that IDPH provides guidance for congregate settings but does not direct jails.

Speaking generally, Biggs said that IDPH is working with the Southern Seven Health Department along with other health departments to address needs they have. Requests for testing supplies and personal protective equipment are made by local health departments to the IDPH, she said. In response to questions about Acuff’s court statement outlining concerns with the facility accessing testing kits sooner, and IDPH’s active role there, Biggs requested the document for review. The Southern provided it on Wednesday, but Biggs had not responded to subsequent follow-up inquiries as of press time on Saturday.

For its part, an agency official said ICE has reduced the number of detainees in custody by placing individuals on alternatives to detention programs, suspended social visitation, incorporated social distancing practices with staggered meals and recreation times, and isolated new admissions into the detention network for 14 days before placing them into general population. Detainees are being monitored and tested for COVID-19 in line with CDC guidance, and in conjunction with the recommendations of state and local health partners."

"One of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) highest priorities is the health and safety of those in our custody," the official said in an emailed statement to The Southern.

ICE said it has released about 700 detainees based on “immigration history, criminal record, potential threat to public safety, flight risk, and national security concerns.”

At least three detainees at Pulaski County have been released, according to Ruben Loyo, a senior litigation attorney at the NIJC. Goettel said she and advocates believe the releases to date are not enough.

“It’s important to bear in mind that there are more than 30,000 adults in ICE custody,” Goettel said. “The fact they have only released 700 should not be celebrated, but rather (shows) the complete failure on ICE’s part in not releasing more vulnerable immigrants.”

‘Too little, too late’

Advocates have attempted to push for the release of at-risk detainees from ICE detention facilities, but the federal agency has not been responding to advocate’s requests, according to Goettel. In response, the NIJC, as well as other organizations such as the ACLU, have moved to file federal lawsuits in hopes of receiving judicial support for releasing at-risk detainees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIJC and attorneys from Sidley Austin LLP, a Chicago law firm, filed a federal lawsuit against the Pulaski County Detention Center and ICE on April 15 on behalf of a detainee who is medically at-risk of complications if they were to contract COVID-19.

The advocate legal team has taken a similar approach across the state. They were able to secure the release of three immigrants from the Kankakee-based Jerome Combs Detention Center. There, four detainees share a cell, toilet and sink and and sleep in bunk beds closer than the 6-foot distance recommended by public health guidelines, the NIJC states in the lawsuit.

Advocates say those immigrants were not provided face masks, gloves or hand sanitizer, even as new detainees are being brought into custody daily.

The immigrant recently released from Pulaski County detailed sharing similar experiences to those at the Jerome Combs Detention Center. During the majority of his month-and-a-half stay at the detention facility, he said jail staff didn't use personal protective equipment and the beds in the facility were roughly a foot apart. The detainees would only be allowed to use a mask when they left their cells to speak to their lawyer.

Three of Pulaski County’s six units house up to 50 males each in a dormitory-style setting. Additionally, the facility has an all-female unit with a dozen two-person cells. A similarly styled all-male unit was recently converted into a medical isolation unit, as was the remaining “special” unit with eight two-person cells, Acuff said in his court declaration. On March 16, Acuff said the facility began “cohorting” to maintain the safety of detainees in the general population. Cohorting means each of these units is kept separate from the others for all purposes.

In his court declaration, Acuff said medical staff and detainees in medical isolation wore N95 masks in early April, and on April 9, he said the jail received a shipment of masks, which were given to “every detainee and staff member,” but advocates challenged that claim.

“This is too little, too late — COVID-19 is already at Pulaski and it is impossible to maintain social distancing, specifically in that detention center’s context,” said VanderLinden, the lawyer representing the former Pulaski County Detention Center detainee. “By having some disposable masks present now does not mitigate the risk they have put these folks' lives in.”

After receiving multiple video messages from detained immigrants at Pulaski County that detailed their conditions, the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project collected and delivered about 300 handmade cloth masks for detainees, along with hand soap and bilingual instructions and messages of encouragement.

The Southern also viewed the videos provided by the Southern Illinois-based volunteer organization that maintains regular contact with detainees at the Pulaski County facility. In them, some detainees were covering their mouths with a shirt, and said staff was not keeping them informed of what was going on inside the facility. “Unfortunately, nobody told us anything — risking our lives,” one individual said, in Spanish. “Please somebody listen to us and help us.”

Souleymane Dembele, an immigrant who is detained at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility in Woodstock, said the coronavirus crisis has been a “nightmare” inside the detention facility.

Dembele, who suffers from medical conditions that put him at high risk for complications from COVID-19, is one of two immigrants who are the subjects of another federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Illinois and Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reach LLP.

“I have not been able to sleep or care for myself because I am constantly afraid of being exposed to the virus,” Dembele said through a provided statement by Ed Yohnka, director of communications and public policy at the ACLU of Illinois.

Dembele said he and fellow detainees are often crammed into a common area, sharing tables and chairs, and that he continues to live without the ability to protect himself from the virus.

“At a moment’s notice, we are locked down, which forces me to share a small cell with a detainee who has a cough — there is truly no social distancing,” Dembele said.

The testimonies come as a contradiction to ICE’s statement that it is employing social distancing measures in detention facilities, keeping individuals 6 feet apart to minimize the potential for virus spread.

Dembele said because of his health conditions, he and his family fear he will contract the virus, putting his life in jeopardy. Additionally, he said detainees are not provided with appropriate information or equipment on how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“We are not provided masks or gloves, even though we are not able to engage in social distancing,” Dembele said. “No one should be forced to live like this.”

Choudhury, the legal director for the ACLU of Illinois, said “keeping medically vulnerable people locked up in immigration detention is potentially lethal and violates our most basic principles of fairness and protection from cruel punishment.”

Federal injunction

Jesus G. Bernal, a Barack Obama-appointed federal judge in California’s Central District, in a sweeping preliminary injunction against ICE on Monday condemned ICE’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ordered ICE to immediately revisit cases for individuals with health conditions that could be complicated if infected with COVID-19, including those over the age of 55, detainees who are pregnant and those with chronic health conditions.

He stated in the 39-page opinion that ICE’s policies and delayed response to the global pandemic have put detainees in “substantial risk of serious harm” and said there was a “standard for medical indifference” after the agency’s monthlong delay in creating a systemwide plan to battle COVID-19 within their detention centers' close confines.

“At the larger detention facilities, a COVID-19 outbreak could result in dozens of deaths,” Bernal said, according to court records. “As recent ICE COVID-19 case numbers indicate, once a facility has a few cases, the disease spreads rapidly, despite (ICE Health Service Corps) and CDC protocols.”

The order comes after immigration advocacy groups filed for the emergency injunction in late March, which sought a court order requiring ICE to take steps in protecting people in custody from COVID-19, particularly those at higher risk.

The injunction request is also part of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people held in ICE detention facilities. It claims immigrants have experienced abuse and denial of proper medical screening and care, among other concerns. There are presently about 32,000 people in ICE custody in facilities across the country.

The Pulaski County paradox

Wilburn, the county board chair, said Pulaski County’s No. 1 priority is the health and well-being of its employees and citizens.

“But then also, we've got to try and figure out how to manage, you know, there’s a lot of groups, a lot of entities out there, that would like to see that facility closed,” Wilburn said. “Our governor himself would like to see Illinois a sanctuary state and no housing done for immigration.”

The facility employs between 65 and 80 people, highly sought-after jobs in an economically depressed county. Wilburn said he understands that some city officials within the county are understandably concerned about the outbreak, but he doesn’t think the public criticism is helpful at this moment.

Wilburn said he thinks the jail administrator has followed all appropriate procedures, but if mistakes were made at any level, that could be dealt with later, he said. Right now, he said, “we need to bond together.”

“If we lose that, that facility goes under, we default on about $1.3 million worth of loans that are still out there, and those people have to find a job — so we’re not trying to be stubborn,” Wilburn said. “We’re not trying to hide anything. We’re trying to follow the immigration guidelines the best we can. That’s why there’s a limited amount of information being released.”

County and city leaders have shared frustrations and have questioned the methodology behind ICE’s transfers of inmates to the county jail despite the global pandemic.

Mike DeWitt, Ullin mayor, said he is frustrated that ICE transferred detainees to the detention center in his remote Pulaski County village in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. He said he's nervous for his tiny community of about 400, which sits just off of Interstate 57 in rural Southern Illinois.

“Somebody needs to be held accountable. Someone dropped the ball allowing the inmates to come in there,” DeWitt said. “We didn’t have any cases in Pulaski County and now we’ve got this. Ullin is an older community — they can’t afford to get it.”

Dean Rogan, mayor of Pulaski — a nearby village of 225 — asked about the transfers to the jail during the Thursday county board meeting. Rogan said he appreciate the job that Acuff has done at the jail, but questioned ICE's decision given the pandemic.

“I understand that moving inmates is part of the whole system and how it got started and why it’s in place,” Rogan told Acuff in the Thursday meeting. “I don’t understand why they are being moved now with the COVID pandemic.”

ICE has not provided the reasoning behind transporting detainees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An ICE official told The Southern that, generally, transfers within its detention network are “based on available resources and needs of the agency” and transfers are made in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.

“In light of COVID-19, it is mind-boggling that ICE would continue to transfer detained immigrants between facilities especially when there’s not wide-spread testing going on (...) and particularly where this is a virus that presents asymptomatically for some people,” Goettel, the NIJC associate director, said. “These are extraordinary times. Unfortunately, ICE isn’t making the same recognition and acting accordingly.”

The former Pulaski County detainee said he hopes other detainees do not have to go through what he did and hopes ICE considers their release.

“The situation there is very hard and very ugly. I know what they are going through because I went through that,” he said. “They saw this firsthand and have lived it, as I and thousands of immigrants have lived.”

Acuff said his staff in Pulaski County acted swiftly once the virus was identified, but it has presented challenges.

“Nobody was prepared for this. No branch of government. No state entity. I’m no different than anybody else,” Acuff told the county board on Thursday. “There are lots of things I wish had been different, I truly wish had been different.”

