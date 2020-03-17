One dead after early morning crash in Alexander County

A Cairo man was killed Tuesday during a single-vehicle crash in Alexander County.
A news release from Illinois State Police District 22 on Tuesday said Anthony T. Duncan, 34, died when he lost control of his 2018 white GMC Acadia at about 12:59 a.m. on Illinois 3 near East Side Drive.
The report said the Acadia left the roadway, striking a ditch embankment, causing the vehicle to roll and strike a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
— The Southern
