One dead in Carbondale Monday afternoon shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale Monday and police are speaking with a “person of interest” in the incident.

According to a media release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:24 p.m. Monday. Once on the scene, officers found a gunshot victim and learned that a suspect had fled on foot.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but did not survive. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a face mask, black jacket, green shirt and green shorts and was last seen running north toward east College Street. Police investigators are speaking with a “person of interest” according to the media release. Investigators have indicated that the victim and suspect knew one another.

The incident caused Carbondale Elementary School District 95 facilities in the area to go on “soft lockdown” according to District Superintendent Janice Pavelonis.

“That means there is not a specific threat to an individual school, it just means something is going on outside,” Pavelonis said.

As part of the soft lockdown, Pavelonis explained students are required to remain in the building and physical education classes, for example, must be held indoors, but classes and indoor activities continue. She said at dismissal time, students who normally ride buses from Lewis School and Carbondale Middle School – the schools in the vicinity of the area – boarded buses as usual since they are taken more than a mile from the schools. Likewise, students who are picked up by parents were dismissed in routine fashion. As a precaution, school administrators and faculty accompanied students who walk home from school to their destinations.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Police posted on social media and sent out a text alert to students advising those in the area to shelter in place.

Just before 4 p.m., Carbondale Junior Sports, a community recreation organization posted on Facebook that the school lockdown and shelter in place recommendation had been removed and scheduled youth sport activities planned for the nearby Superblock complex would proceed as planned.

Carbondale Police Department Community Resource Officer Randy Mathis declined to provide any additional information, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.