One dead in Spillertown home fire
Spillertown

One dead in Spillertown home fire

  • Updated
One person died in a fire in Spillertown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Williamson County Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Norris, firefighters responded to a home at 402 S. Spillertown Road just before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Marion Fire Department also responded.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and when crews entered the home, they discovered the body of a victim inside.

The Williamson County coroner responded to the scene. The identify of the victim is not being released. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is also investigating the fire.

In total, 48 firefighters responded to the scene with 15 pieces of equipment. Ameren also responded due to the presence of downed power lines and natural gas service to the home, Norris said.

— The Southern

