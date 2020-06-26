One dead in Thursday crash in Williamson County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 13 Thursday in Williamson County.

A news release from Illinois State Police District 13 says that around 5:19 p.m. Thursday, an unnamed person was driving a 2002 green Dodge Durango north on Paulton Road. As the driver approached Illinois 13, they failed to stop at the intersection. As they entered 13 westbound, the driver struck a box truck.

The impact caused the box truck to roll onto its side, according to the news release. The driver of the box truck was uninjured. The driver of the Durango was killed in the crash.

ISP said the crash is under investigation. They did not release the name of the person who died, saying the person's family was being notified.

— The Southern

