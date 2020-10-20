One dead in two-vehicle traffic crash in Alexander County

A 65-year-old male from Charleston, Missouri, died Tuesday after a head-on collision on Illinois 127 about a half mile south of Elco in Alexander County.
According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at 2:39 p.m.
A preliminary investigation indicated the male was driving a white Dodge truck southbound on Illinois 127. A semi was traveling northbound in the same location. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Dodge crossed the center line and struck the semi head on. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in the west ditch. The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
The driver of the Dodge remains unidentified, pending family notification. The crash is under investigation.
— The Southern
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.