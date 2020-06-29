One detained, others pepper-sprayed Sunday after Carbondale Police ticket protester for graffiti

“A use of force review is being conducted as a part of the full investigation into this incident. There were no reported or known injuries as a result of this incident,” he wrote in an email to a Southern Illinoisan reporter.

As for those who had been pepper-sprayed, he wrote, “It is policy to arrest and decontaminate subjects who are pepper sprayed, when possible and when safe to do so for all involved. As the video clip shows, police left the scene as soon as the suspect was in custody." Wilson also said that further arrests and decontamination efforts were not made at the scene in order to avoid further conflict.

Futch wasn’t the only one filming. A video was posted to the WTF? Carbondale Facebook page Sunday night by Dan Milam, who said he captured the video not long after protesters walked by Italian Village. The video shows a group of about four people gathered near two Carbondale police cruisers — one of them was detained against the car.

In the video, Milam says he saw a Carbondale officer “slam that girl into the car, face first into the car.” In an interview with The Southern, Milam said this happened moments before he started filming.