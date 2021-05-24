One man injured after two-vehicle collision in Saline County

 Skip to main content
Saline County

  • Updated
A man has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon on Illinois Route 142 at Boorland Road, according to Illinois State Police.

According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 3:12 p.m., a Maroon 2012 Chevy Captiva was turning southbound onto Illinois 142 from Bixler Road, failed to yield the right of way, and was struck by a man driving a Black 2004 Honda Shadow Motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Chevy was cited for failing to yield the right of way, and the motorcyclist was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

— The Southern

