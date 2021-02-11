 Skip to main content
One person dies after crash off Interstate 57
Jefferson County

One person dies after crash off Interstate 57

One person has died after a crash at 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 57 at the milepost 94 exit ramp.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the unidentified driver of a black Dodge truck was traveling north on I-57 and attempted to exit at milepost 94. A semi-truck was stopped on the right shoulder just past the exit ramp. The driver of the black Dodge failed to negotiate the exit and struck the rear of the semi-truck.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner. The driver remains unidentified pending next of kin notification.

The crash is still under investigation and no further information is currently available.

—The Southern

