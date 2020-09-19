One person killed in helicopter crash near Red Bud

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person died Saturday after a helicopter crashed near West Market and Violet Drive in Red Bud.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m.

ISP said the crash resulted in the death of the helicopter’s sole male occupant. Police did not identify the victim.

The incident is being investigated by ISP, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

— The Southern

