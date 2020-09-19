 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person killed in helicopter crash near Red Bud
0 comments
breaking
Randolph County

One person killed in helicopter crash near Red Bud

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person died Saturday after a helicopter crashed near West Market and Violet Drive in Red Bud.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m.

ISP said the crash resulted in the death of the helicopter’s sole male occupant. Police did not identify the victim.

The incident is being investigated by ISP, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News