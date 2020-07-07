One Shawnee seeks to tackle 'crisis level of rural poverty' in southernmost Illinois

Beyond the numbers

Windhorst, who served as the state’s attorney for Massac County prior to his election in 2018, said that this region of the state is beautiful and has much to offer. But the economic angst can't be ignored, he said.

“The life Holly and I have built here in Southern Illinois is our American dream — but it’s a dream that is in peril for too many in our region,” said his letter, the preface to the One Shawnee report, referencing his wife. “Holly is the executive director for a local drug awareness coalition, and she can see the dream slip away from those who are plagued with addiction. I saw it slipping away from the hurt and abused in the courtroom, victims of those who prey on the weak. My brother can see it as a local principal — kids coming to school hungry, some looking for discipline and direction. And I can see it on people’s faces when I knock on their door to introduce myself. They know something has to change.”