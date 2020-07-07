One Shawnee seeks to tackle 'crisis level of rural poverty' in southernmost Illinois

METROPOLIS — A new nonprofit organization has outlined an ambitious goal: Tackle the “crisis level of rural poverty” plaguing the communities along the state’s southern border.
That nonprofit, One Shawnee, describes itself as a group of dedicated Southern Illinoisans “working together to rebuild our home” through collaborative community development efforts.
“Every child deserves to grow up in a place they don’t dream of leaving when they get the chance,” said a 20-page report — “Getting started: A plan for revitalizing the Shawnee region” — that the organization released Tuesday. State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, is president of the nonprofit. The other 18 members of the board have backgrounds in tourism, education, banking, economic development, social services and government.
The communities targeted for the initiative encompass Windhorst’s 118th House District, made up of all or parts of Alexander, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline and Union counties.
In an introductory letter as part of Tuesday’s report, Windhorst cites a November 2017 news article by The Southern Illinoisan examining the consequences of deepening rural poverty in communities on or near the banks of the Ohio River. The newspaper’s “Forsaken Egypt: Poverty darkens Southern Illinois’ beautiful Ohio River Valley region” found that poverty levels in nine of the state’s southernmost counties rival that of the Appalachian Mountain region, which has become synonymous in America with persistent rural poverty and the plight of the working class.
Windhorst’s district included the vast majority of the communities examined in The Southern’s report.
“When we say that the region is in crisis, it’s important to first understand the full depth of what that means,” the One Shawnee report reads. “In turn, it becomes clear that something must be done and illustrates why our work will be important.”
Based on almost every measurable category, the poorest counties in Illinois largely reside in the Ohio River Valley and surrounding Shawnee Forest region, the report said. In the 10-county region, about 18% of people live in poverty, compared to 12% in the state as a whole. The childhood poverty rates are even more staggering. In 2017, Illinois’ child poverty rate was 17%. In the One Shawnee region, every county was above that rate, with the highest being Alexander County at 50%.
Data show that people are also less likely to finish high school, obtain post-secondary degrees, find meaningful employment or even live as long as their statewide peers. Every county in the region has a lower life expectancy than the state’s overall rate.
With job options declining, many of the region's young people are moving on when they get the chance.
This 10-county region had a population of about 100,000 in 2018, U.S. Census Bureau figures show. That’s about 7% fewer people than lived there in 2010. During the same time, the state of Illinois lost fewer than 1% of its population, according to One Shawnee’s report.
Beyond the numbers
Windhorst, who served as the state’s attorney for Massac County prior to his election in 2018, said that this region of the state is beautiful and has much to offer. But the economic angst can't be ignored, he said.
“The life Holly and I have built here in Southern Illinois is our American dream — but it’s a dream that is in peril for too many in our region,” said his letter, the preface to the One Shawnee report, referencing his wife. “Holly is the executive director for a local drug awareness coalition, and she can see the dream slip away from those who are plagued with addiction. I saw it slipping away from the hurt and abused in the courtroom, victims of those who prey on the weak. My brother can see it as a local principal — kids coming to school hungry, some looking for discipline and direction. And I can see it on people’s faces when I knock on their door to introduce myself. They know something has to change.”
In an interview with The Southern on Monday, Windhorst said this initiative has been several years in the making. A lot of people are frustrated — and many blame Springfield. They see the state’s financial predicament putting a squeeze on Southern Illinois, and also look to state government to reverse the economic decline the region has experienced. But Windhorst said that solutions for rebuilding also have to come from within.
“The issues we’re facing in our region are not going to be solved in Springfield alone,” Windhorst said. “We’re going to have to make change here in our area and work together collaboratively with the towns, villages, institutions in our area to help make the improvements we need to make our region a better place to live and work.”
He said the goal with One Shawnee is for its diverse board to serve as a “community quarterback” for regional redevelopment to bring people together around shared goals, such as improving educational and health outcomes and growing regional amenities and access to jobs. The idea is not to replace any of the entities already working in these and many other areas throughout the district, Windhorst said.
Learning from urban renewal initiatives
Tuesday’s report talks extensively about urban renewal projects, and suggests borrowing from strategies that have helped rebuild struggling inner city neighborhoods with a bottom-up approach. The report specifically references the pioneering revitalization efforts of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative in the Boston neighborhoods of Roxbury and North Dorchester. That effort began in the 1980s, born of a desire of local residents to change the fortunes of their distressed neighborhoods where derelict homes were burned for insurance money and outsiders were using the vacant lots to illegally dump garbage and toxic waste.
A small family philanthropy, the Riley Foundation, was established to help with the endeavor. But not one of the Riley Foundation trustees lived in the area that was the focus of its revitalization efforts. Success mandated empowering the people who actually lived there to control the planning process, according to the 2015 report “Educate and Empower: Tools for Building Community Wealth,” as cited by the One Shawnee report. To that end, 35 neighborhood residents, local business owners and social service agency representatives formed a governing board to drive the process.
Over three decades, the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative and community partners cleaned up vacant lots and built new schools and educational hubs, community centers, parks and affordable housing.
“The lesson here is that communities can and do rise from the ashes to better their situation. Dudley Street is not unique. Hundreds of these sorts of projects are underway in cities all across the country,” the One Shawnee report said. “What we must do is use these examples and the field of research around urban revitalization and figure out a way to apply it to our rural context. The geographic considerations may be different, but the ability of community members to come together to find seemingly impossible solutions is not.”
Sherrie Crabb, CEO of Family Counseling Center, Inc., and the vice president of One Shawnee’s board, said other regional efforts have attempted to revitalize the southernmost counties of Illinois. But those initiatives haven’t always been sustainable, and the region has continued to slip further into poverty.
“I think the biggest thing is that many of us are trying to do our own individual effort in our community to try to improve things, but what we come up against is that we just can’t do it alone,” she said.
Crabb said it’s time to give a new approach a try. The degree to which this plan is “strategic and thoughtful” sets it apart from some past efforts, she said. That strategic planning effort kicked off in earnest Tuesday.
Asking for feedback
One Shawnee is seeking feedback from the people who live in the 10-county area of its focus in a variety of ways. A community survey can be taken online at OneShawnee.com. Later, the organization plans to conduct focus groups throughout the region in every county to allow for more in-depth conversations. There will also be public town halls for anyone to ask questions and provide suggestions. Additionally, the organization will more thoroughly analyze data indicators, and build a comprehensive directory of the different institutions that provide services and products to the region.
The “community visioning process” will follow, where stakeholders will come together to craft a mission statement, set priorities and establish working groups to tackle various aspects of the plan. To learn more, visit OneShawnee.com.
