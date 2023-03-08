In a recent letter to the editor, an individual wrote, "I'm going to be blunt. Groupthink is bad for democracy." I am going to be even more blunt: Groupthink is democracy.

Democracy is the rule by the people taken together. The bigger the crowd, the greater the political power, this is, majority rule. Now groupthink is a new term coined after George Orwell's 1984 term, "doublethink," the tendency in people to hold two opposing ideas at the same time, usually through political manipulation, or mind control through propaganda. (It is instructive to note that in Orwell's book, this indoctrination is implemented through screens.) Groupthink, then, is when a people think or make decisions as a group, but which discourages creativity or individual responsibility at the individual level.

Just survey the political climate today and you will get a sense of how groupthink, especially after its precursor, doublethink, forms the weather of our democracy today. Thus we speak of pro-life and and pro-choice, without taking any individual responsibility or thought in reflecting on the terms themselves to see how silly they both are. Of course one is not against choice, in the sense of free will, which is a power of the soul, simply because one is for a more fundamental power of the soul, which is life itself. But these coined terms have become the currency of thought in politics where nothing is exchanged in public discourse but empty words and slurs.

When such doublethink terms become the way politics is conducted, democracy quickly devolves into groupthink, where thoughtful discourse is reduced to slogans and catchphrases or buzzwords. Unfortunately for me and those of my media clan, such fashionable jargon is used to capture the moral and political attitude of the day. Political buzzwords and slogans have become the trade of journalists.

But this is a mistake. The language used by politicians and fashionable figures in society should not be the language of the press, if democracy is to be saved from the fate of devolving into groupthink. Eliot wrote that poetry ought to be the means "to purify the language of the tribe." Poetry here does not mean the self-centered need for self-expression but in the words of Coleridge "the best words in the best order." If democracy is to survive, journalism should be more like poetry, using the best word instead of the latest buzzword to describe the different sides of a political issue.

So, returning back to those political euphemistic catchwords which people employ as substitutes for thought, in order to break the cycle of groupthink which has replaced a genuine democracy in America, I suggest the better words to describe the political divide between those who are open to conceiving a new life and those who are closed to conception: Open and Closed.

The advantage of using such general and contrary terms is that political discussion on hot-topics like abortion and reproductive rights will be clearly divided into two opposing groups, and so the chance of doublethink -- the tendency to hold two opposing views at the same time -- will be avoided, because the press will have given the people the materials with which to articulate their own values and beliefs. Groupthink, too, will be subdued, because people will start to become more aware of their own individual thoughts as they relate to the clearly defined terms of a political issue, and so take more responsibility for their political decisions.

Come to think of it, that is the point of this column: to stop groupthink, and encourage independent thought, the foundational principle of democracy.