Opinion | Les O'Dell: Adoption changes lives — and generations to come

Columns recognizing a celebration or a commemorative month usually are written and published at the beginning of the observance. That way, they can build awareness and interest for the particular cause.

Usually, though, by the end of the month, the excitement has waned and the cause is nearly forgotten. My hope, however, is that even after this November – National Adoption Month – awareness and interest continues.

For those of us with a calling and a passion for adoption and adoptive families, the enthusiasm never fades.

Please let me explain.

Sitting on a shelf in our living room, not far from our television, in a place we look every day, our family has a canvas print. This print, prominently in our home since 2013, has a simple message. “Adoption is a Miracle,” the text begins, and I could not agree more.

Long-time readers of The Southern may recall a variety of columns in which I have shared my family’s story of adopting, but for those unfamiliar with our clan, the summary is simple. At a time when our two children were in college and high school respectively, my wife Christine and I became foster parents.

At the time, we had no intentions of ever making any of our foster placements permanent. That plan was probably selfish, senseless and was definitely short-sighted.

We adopted a son in 2013; another son in 2015 and yet another son in 2019. Given the huge gap in years between the younger of our “big kids” and our oldest adopted son (17 years), we refer to the boys as “Family 2.0” and jokingly tell the older kids that we will try our best to get parenting right the second time.

Truth is, we think we did OK the first time and our goal is to do right by the little boys, giving them the opportunities they deserve and otherwise might not have had: to be loved, to be part of a family and to have the chance to develop into whatever they can dream.

I make no distinction between my biological children and my adopted sons; all of them are family and I wouldn’t have it any other way. They have made a huge difference in my life and I can’t imagine life without all of them.

Yes, adoption can be challenging (after all, I’m at least what you would call “middle aged” and I have a preschooler) and there are the questions one receives about a family that may not all look alike as well as the struggles of helping grade school children with assignments on ancestry and family trees (teachers, please remember not all of your students may know their biological roots), but it all is worth it, every single day.

I never regret our decision to adopt. Even when things are hard, I remember a conversation with a friend who shared something I never had thought of about adoption, but since have never forgotten.

“You are not just changing their lives,” he said. “You are changing generations to come.”

That is why adoption is not about a single child or a single month. It is about today and tomorrow, next month and next year. This generation and the next.

Adoption truly is a miracle.

