Opinion | Les O'Dell: Pandemic adds pressures to day cares, parents

As I sat down from home to write about the latest upswing in COVID-19 cases and the impact the pandemic was having on day care centers in the region, I was interrupted by my four-year-old son.

With practically every sentence I would write, he would ask for something: a snack, a toy from the shelf, help of some sort. The interruptions came at an almost non-stop rate, but it was something I have gotten used to.

Thanks to classmates or teachers having COVID, a positive test of his own and older siblings who also tested positive, as well as planned holidays, he has only been at his day care center three days since Christmas.

I’m fortunate that I can work from home and despite the interruptions, I can still get things done. However, that is not the case for many parents. The pandemic and quarantine requirements are not only affecting parents of children in day care, it also is impacting child care providers themselves.

“It’s been a nightmare for parents because at any time, they could be told that their child can’t come to school because they had been exposed to COVID,” explains Missy Brown, director of Child Care Resource and Referral at John A. Logan College. “It’s affecting their work, families and businesses.”

My circumstances are not unique. All across the region and country, parents are either trying to work from home, are missing work or are scrambling to find others to care for their pre-school children.

“I heard from a grandfather the other day who was inquiring about the rules because he said he’s been caring for his grandchild more than he’s been at the center,” Brown said.

Other parents have expressed similar frustrations, but are reluctant to talk about the situation for fear that what they say might be viewed as negative toward their child's center. Others are concerned that they might appear to be less dedicated to their jobs.

I understand. It’s a shame that a public health emergency has made parents feel guilty for doing the right thing. Like the families they serve, many day care centers are in no-win situations.

They are doing their best, but they have to follow rules and regulations even at a time when staffing issues or large number of cases have forced providers to shut down entire classrooms.

The isolation and quarantine guidelines for preschoolers are different than those for children older than five, and frequently change. A new set of guidelines was issued just this week, but even those are vague when it comes to young children.

“They are shortening the quarantine for children that are exposed from 14 to ten days. They said it could be five days for people that can mask well, but we’re sticking with the ten days because children don’t always wear their masks correctly,” explained Karen Samuel, director of Rainbow’s End Child Development Center in Carbondale.

Robin Moore, owner of Robin’s Nest Learning Center with locations in three area communities said there is confusion on the guidelines. She said she has gotten conflicting information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services and area health departments.

“My story is nobody really knows,” she said.

Plus, there are economic impacts. Some parents are taking off from work, others are paying for private child care. In some cases, families are required to pay for their day care slots, even if their children are not in attendance.

Molly Davie, owner of Kids and Company Daycare in Benton said she understands the struggles.

“It’s definitely a big financial impact for families and for us, as well. We haven’t been making families responsible for payment if we have to shut down,” Davie explained. “It’s not their fault, but at the same time, I have to be financially responsible and pay my staff.”

Samuel said her facility usually cares for more than 100 children on a daily basis. Of course, that number has been reduced as children have tested positive and as others have needed to stay home because of exposure to COVID-19.

She said her center is crediting parents’ accounts for time their children are in quarantine if the exposure may have happened at the day care.

“We just posted about $20,000 worth of credits and those are just for January,” she said.

Like parents, child care providers are frustrated.

“I think this has been a drain on everyone. They all have serious fatigue for it,” Brown said.

I’m sure my four-year-old who misses his friends, his teachers and his routine would agree.

