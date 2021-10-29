Opinion | Marilyn Halstead: Learn from people who have breast cancer

Today, we are honoring breast cancer survivors. I was an adult when I really learned about breast cancer from a friend who fought a valiant battle for years.

I began working for The Southern Illinoisan in December 1989, and one of the first things I learned was how to create obituaries. One of my teachers was Joan Viering.

Over the next five and a half years, I learned from Joan and the others in the newsroom. One thing Joan taught me was about breast cancer.

I no longer remember the date that Joan first found out she had breast cancer, but I remember the call. She called me after work that evening and told me about her cancer. She said she would fight it and win.

Over the next couple years, she valiantly fought her opponent – the little cancer cells in her own body. It looked like she won, but her cancer came back.

You never know what you might learn from a cancer patient. You learn to fight even when the odds are not good. You learn to deal with isolation because germs might kill you. You learn to hope, to love and to persevere.

I last saw my friend on April 9, 1995. She told me she didn’t know if she’d be in St. Louis University Hospital the next weekend.

She was right. She died the next Friday morning, April 14, 1995.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Here are some breast cancer facts from the American Cancer Society:

About 12 percent of women screened for breast cancer have an abnormal mammogram. Only five percent have cancer which means most of those abnormalities are not cancer.

Breast cancer alone accounts for 30 percent of newly diagnosed invasive cancer cases in women.

More than 281,500 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, but it is not a “women’s disease.” Nearly 2,600 men will also be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. More than 43,000 women and 500 men will die from breast cancer.

Early diagnosis helps save lives. Here is some advice for every one of our readers.

Do things to stay healthy. Eat well. Exercise. Rest. Do your breast self-exams and get your mammogram.

Also, listen to our survivors — if you feel something is not right, get checked.

For more information about breast cancer, visit the American Cancer Society at cancer.org and talk to your own physician.

