Opinion | More or Les: A toe-tally painful way to discover a packed cardboard box

Would you like to see my toe?

If you are like those in my family, your answer is probably “No.” For that, I do not blame you.

The toe in question is slightly curled, it is swollen and a lovely shade of purple because early one morning this week I used this toe to find a packed cardboard box sitting next to a chair in our living room.

I don’t even know how to identify this toe. It is my understanding that what I normally would call my big toe is referred to by podiatrists and other experts as the “great toe.” Given that approach, my damaged digit could be called my lesser than lesser than lesser toe.

I referred to it in one conversation (yes, I’ve been talking about this toe to practically everyone, even perfect strangers) as my “ring toe” because if my foot was a hand, this particular toe would be the equivalent of my ring finger.

Looking at it another way, it is my “had none” toe. You know, the one just after the little piggy that had roast beef, but before the one that went “wee, wee, wee all the way home.” Truth is, it hurt so bad after I banged it, I almost went wee, wee, wee, even though I was already home.

Regardless of what it is officially called, it is the fourth toe, right next to the pinky toe. We do have pinky toes, right? Anyway, I rammed this toe into that stupid box and let’s just say it hurt like nobody’s business. Of course, being a guy, I tried to play it off as not hurting, but I’m not in the business of acting, so I whimpered and muttered and limped around.

Knowing that I had a full day ahead of me, I pushed passed the pain and hid the toe in a sock and a shoe and went on with life, this toe making certain that I was aware of its very presence all day long. Reluctantly, at the end of the day, I took off the shoe and peeled back the sock to find it even more swollen and more purple, still constantly throbbing.

No one in my family wanted to see my toe. Had this been the era of Moses, I’m pretty certain I would have been shunned – kicked outside of the camp and required to caution those who came close: “Unclean! Unclean!”

I have always heard that there really isn’t much they (that’s the proverbial “they,” this time meaning emergency medical personnel and podiatrists) will do for a broken toe besides maybe tape it to one of the nearby toes (and I don’t know what the neighbor toe is called either). Guess I would have to endure.

Now if I was a major league baseball player, I’m sure I would be placed on the 15-day injured list and have teams of people caring for my toe. There probably would be high-priced orthopedic doctors, X-rays and maybe even MRI images. All I got was very little sympathy, a weird color and lots of pain.

The stupid thing hurt for days – when I walked, when I went up a set of stairs, seemingly even when I breathed. There was basically nothing I could do to forget the pain.

Well almost.

The night after I mauled my toe, I went into to check on our 5 year-old who had gone to bed. He had been playing with Lego blocks that evening and, of course, they were scattered all over the floor of the darkened room, just like little land mines. With just one step into his room, I forgot all about my toe pain, more or less.