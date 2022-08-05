Opinion | More or Les: A two click kind of guy

I have found myself to be what I would call a “two clicker.” I don’t know if there is a therapy program for it or not, but admitting the condition is probably the first step.

Here’s what I mean: when I need to do something or make an adjustment, I find myself doing it in twos.

Need the television to be louder? I hit the up volume button on the remote twice. If I’m cold in my car and want the heater fan blow stronger, I’ll turn it up – not one click, but two. It’s the same way at home. I’ll adjust the thermostat from 74 degrees to 72, completely ignoring 73.

I guess that subconsciously I believe that if one notch is good, two notches must be better. Yet, somehow I know that three is overkill.

Maybe you are an undiagnosed double-clicker, too. The origin of this is unclear, but I have a couple of theories (see, there it is again…not one theory and not three, but two). First, I learned to type on an old manual typewriter. Not only did that require more pressure than today’s computer keyboards (I’m an extremely loud typist!), but we also were taught to always put two spaces after a colon and, more importantly, following a period.

My understanding was that it all had to do with character widths and kerning – the space between letters. With a word processor, the computer automatically accounts for character widths. A letter “i” for example, takes much less space than an “m.” Plus, it will squeeze letters together to make them easier on the eye. (Imagine the word “saving” especially in all capital letters: SAVING. By shoving the “V” closer to the “A,” it just looks better).

A typewriter always gives the same amount of space to every letter. An “I” is just as wide as a “W.” With that, if you used just one space at the end of a sentence, it would be hard to realize where one sentence ends and another begins. That’s why Miss Render pounded into all of us high school sophomores the two spaces at the end of a sentence rule. It was pound out (literally) a sentence then space bar, space bar - click, click.

It took me a long time to break that habit, much to the distress of countless editors early in my journalism career.

While word processors may have removed the need for two spaces, computer mice have instilled double clicking as a requirement. What works well in software, doesn’t relate well to real life. I still double click everything: levers, knobs, doorbells and more.

Where my two click habit really gets me in trouble is at meal time. I find I even double click the serving bowls. One spoon of potatoes is followed by another. A dollop of whipped cream naturally is accompanied by a second. I do it with everything, especially food. I’ve become conscious of it and that’s why I’m confessing my double click dilemma.

Well that, and because I had to move my belt two notches this morning…more or less.