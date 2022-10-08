Opinion | More or Les: An open letter to secretary of state candidates

To be honest, I don’t even know who is running for Illinois secretary of state. I imagine there are several candidates, all who want to have their names on our driver’s licenses and who will be the next one to jack up the cost of car registration and vehicle tags.

I think most of the time being secretary of state is a pretty good and non-controversial role: overseeing everything from what most of the rest of the world calls the department of motor vehicles to organ donor registries and working with non-profits. However, I have a couple of beefs with the last few incumbents of Illinois’ secretary of state office.

As such, I offer this, an open letter to the candidates for Illinois secretary of state:

Congratulations on being your party’s nominee for statewide office. I celebrate your candidacy and must confess to you that I know little of your platform or promises outside of your oath to represent and serve all Illinoisans. Before I cast my ballot, I have two issues of incredible importance and would like to know of your plans to rectify these oversights before I step into the voting booth.

First of all, I represent a discriminated population. For years, my Illinois driver’s license – a document that you hope to hold ultimate responsibility for – has been incorrect. I’m not talking about the entry for weight, although I don’t believe I have updated that since I passed driver’s education in the 1980s. Instead, I’m talking about my last name.

Anyone who knows me (and it’s obvious that you don’t, because I don’t even know who you are), understands that I am very proud of the apostrophe in my family name. It’s not just punctuation, it is a part of me and definitely a necessary part of our name. That is, except where the State of Illinois is concerned. The department you are striving to lead doesn’t believe in apostrophes and cannot handle them. Every time I renew my license I am given a choice: O-space-Dell or ODell, but never O’Dell. Ugh.

I even called Springfield about 20 years ago to ask if we would ever be able to get apostrophes. I was told they “were working on it.” Guess what? They are still working on it.

If you, dear candidate, can promise me to make an apostrophe a priority, you will be closer to getting my vote.

And, if you really want to have your name checked on my ballot, you’ll do one more thing for me: give me an option when it comes to license plates.

One of the few things of which I am as passionate about as apostrophes is hockey. (Please don’t judge me). I know your office allows motorists to get special license plates featuring their favorite universities and teams. I see tags for Southern Illinois University, the University of Illinois and more. There are 20 in all including Notre Dame – an out-of-state school.

Then there are professional sports team license plates – the White Sox, Cubs, Bulls, (the not-from-Illinois) Cardinals and (this pains me to write) even the Blackhawks. What’s missing? I’ll tell you: my (and many Illinoisans’) beloved St. Louis Blues. If we can get Cardinals plates, why not some for the other professional team from the Gateway City?

If you can make my long-desired St. Louis Blues license plates a reality and you can put apostrophes on my driver’s license, odds are you’ll get my vote.

Oh, and while we are at it, can you do something about my driver’s license photo, too?

As they say on TV, I’m Les O’Dell and I approved this message … more or less.