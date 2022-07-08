Opinion | More or Les: Back again, just like Tom Cruise

The film “Top Gun: Maverick” is racking up big bucks in theaters – a sequel to a film released in 1986. You know how long ago that was? It was before cell phones were everywhere, before seedless watermelons and even before Netflix.

For that matter, it was ten years before DVDs – Netflix’s first delivery vehicle – were invented. Back then we were still rewinding VHS tapes.

It was so long ago that I was in college.

Yet, the movie franchise (featuring a now-60 year-old Tom Cruise) is succeeding, proving that even old ideas with vintage guys are worth a shot.

I sure hope so, because even though I am no Tom Cruise (just ask my wife), I also am back.

Some readers will remember that from 2012 to 2016, I was the “he” in “He Said, She Said,” a weekly column in The Southern where I wrote from a perspective that I called an “average guy’s look at life.”

Through nearly 200 columns, I shared my admittedly warped take on everything from raising young children as an old guy, my disdain for televisions in waiting rooms, air hand dryers in bathrooms, ugly Christmas cards and the magic that is professional hockey.

As I wrote long ago, some look at things and ponder “Why?” I look at things and wonder “what the heck?”

Just as some fans of Navy jet airplane movies have wondered for years when the next installment of “Top Gun” would come, some (OK, 17 or six of you if you don’t count my family members) have wondered when I would be musing, pontificating and just rambling again.

I am hopeful that all six of those people will be pleased that beginning with this I will be sharing my sequel – the return of weekly observations and opinions, this time under the banner of “More or Les.”

Just like how “Top Gun: Maverick” is about more than Tom Cruise, this is will be more than about me. It will be about my family (they have all been warned), the adventures of having children ranging in age from 5 to 31 at my age (keep in mind my 8 year-old and I will be seniors at the same time), the distractions and complications of everyday life and more.

I may revisit some topics covered years ago (diets and dogs come to mind) and maybe even explore new subjects such as seedless watermelon, food delivery and bifocals. Who knows, everything will be fair game.

Well, everything except politics. I’ve promised my editors to never talk about politics; at least that’s what they think. I actually promised to never say anything nice about politicians. (Ok, except those of you who represent me. I don’t want you to raise my taxes.)

Anyway, we’re about to take off like an F-18 piloted by Mr. Cruise. Hang on. This ride will be just as thrilling…More or Les.