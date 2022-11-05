Opinion | More or Les: Bestest column ever

The other day I saw a social media post from a school – FROM A SCHOOL – highlighting the top Halloween costumes worn by some of their students. One of the honorees was recognized for – and I kid you not – having a costume deemed the “most funniest.”

“Most funniest.” Doesn’t “most” and the “est” at the end of the other word mean the same thing?

My skin crawled and my blood boiled. I’m certain my face turned red and the veins were trying to escape my neck. At that moment, I likely could have won the competition for scariest appearance. Good thing the district didn’t have a category for frightening or they would have named me most scariest.

Perhaps I am over analyzing and am over-critical, but I have a good excuse. I make my living with words. Call me a nerd (rightly so – or ‘writely’ so), but I am as passionate about few things as I am phrases, sentences and words. Most funniest is not the only one. Here are a few other redundant word choices:

“Often times” (the “times” is totally unnecessary), “year anniversary” (anniversary inherently means years) and “past history” (I think you know where I’m going here).

If I have to choose a hill to fight on, it will be about “first annual.” I nearly go into spasms every time I see or hear the phrase. I understand that the goal or plan of a first annual anything is to have another one next year and the year after that, but, (and I know I am being very particular here) that’s the problem. Any happening technically is not annual until you have had it at least twice.

Given that reasoning, I’d even argue with you about “second annual” unless you are talking about the thing in past tense.

Anyway, I know event planners and charities and companies have good intentions, but I would wager that most of the time a first annual event is never followed by a second annual. It’s all great that you want to have a second one, just call the first one the “inaugural” and that will bring joy to me.

Notice I wrote “to me” and not “to myself.” Americans have become obsessed with using “myself” when “me” is the proper choice. I think it began just as a way to sound smart or knowledgeable, but it actually has the opposite effect. While me and myself mean the same thing, they are both objects, but myself is special in that it should only be used when the speaker or writer is the subject of the sentence. “I did it myself” is correct. “Bring it to myself” is not. See the difference? Hear the difference?

I see and hear the difference everywhere and all of the time. I invite you to join me in the crusade to correct our language. If together, we can eliminate a few “first annuals” and some errant “myselfs,” I will consider this my most bestest column ever...more or less.