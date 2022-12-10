Opinion | More or Les: Calling for a Santa summit

There needs to be some sort of summit; like a convention or a bargaining session where we all can come to an agreement. The goal is not to resolve any pressing social issue or even once and for all decide on the age-old dispute about pineapple as a pizza ingredient.

No. We’re going to call this the Christmas Convention or the Santa Summit and our singular goal will be to at last figure out this St. Nicholas guy and convince him to be consistent as he makes his way around the globe.

Here’s what I’m talking about: when I was a kid, one of the highlights of the holiday season was climbing underneath the Christmas tree and gazing with anticipation on all of the presents wrapped so carefully. Without jostling things too much (and getting a cautionary glare from my mother), I’d carefully read each tag, looking for those with my name on them: To Les from Mom, To Les from Cary, To Les from Dad.

I wondered what was in each box, but knew that I would find out soon enough: Christmas morning, right after we discovered what Santa had brought. At our house, my brother and I would dash down the hall to find two piles: stacks unwrapped gifts – one for him and one for me – our bounty from Santa Claus.

Yet in gazing at the unwrapped gifts, I knew that for my cousins and many of my friends, Santa had taken the time to wrap their presents. I wondered if the jolly old guy cared more for them than he did for me. After all, he took time to use gift wrap and bows and tags to make their presents presentable. But on the other hand, maybe he liked us better, knowing that the wrapping paper just delayed the time it took to get to the gifts.

Santa presents perplexed me in another way, too. After we’d reveled in the morning haul from Kris Kringle and after we opened all of the gifts we had given one another, it would be time for Dad to begin the tedious task of assembling everything that Santa left behind. Curiously though, I knew that the presents Santa left for the boy across the street were already put together! No “Dad-sembly” required. Maybe Santa liked Charley’s dad more than he cared for ours.

All of this has confused me for far too long and I’ve heard from others with similar wonderings. That’s why we need to sit down around a North Pole conference table and get the skinny from Santa. Why does he wrap gifts for some children and not for others? Why did my Dad have to spend Christmas putting together my toys when other kids in my neighborhood (and their fathers) seemingly benefitted from elf labor?

Santa just needs to come clean with the reasoning and make up his mind. It would ease things for all of us.

Oh, and once we get this problem solved, we need to have the same intervention with some of Santa’s pals. Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy, I’m talking to you…more or less.