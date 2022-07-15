Opinion | More or Les: Everything old is new again

I used to be one of those people who thought the “good old days” might not have been as good as advertised.

I would think of all of the more modern marvels we enjoy today, things like air conditioning, ice makers, indoor plumbing and cheese in a can before proudly announcing that I was happy with things the way they are rather than the way they were.

But lately I’m wondering if that line of thinking is as out of date as the library books under my 8 year-old’s bed, and it’s apparent that others are pining for the simplicity of yesterday (and yesteryear) as well.

I recently saw an article that officials in a Kentucky city are removing the traffic signals from an intersection and replacing them with four-way stop signs. Moving from automation to simple signs. A city engineer was quoted as saying that stop signs will make for more efficient traffic flow. I thought the idea was traffic signals were more efficient.

Not long ago I also learned that music companies are struggling to keep up with the demand for vinyl records. In fact, traditional album sales are growing a pace not seen since the Village People checked out of the YMCA.

Major league baseball stadiums are back to natural grass instead of turf, home canning is gaining popularity and cloth diapers are back in vogue. Fanny packs have come back with a new name: “bum bags” and even the names of previous generations are “in.” Hello, Evelyn. Nice to meet you, Sophia.

Whether it is “vintage” or “retro,” “classic” or whatever, all of this return to the simpler ways things used to be done has gotten me thinking about other aspects of life where we should turn back the clock.

Let’s start with our cars. Do we really need cars that park themselves, keep us in our own lanes and brake by themselves? Sure, those are great safety features, but what we really need are drivers who know how to drive. And there’s a surefire-way to prevent people from texting while driving – at least in town – let’s go back to manual transmissions. It would be virtually impossible to clutch and shift while LOLing and searching for an emoji (whatever that is).

Maybe we ditch the digital cameras in our pockets and go back to the days of dropping off film at the little hut and waiting a week to see if our pictures came out. Not only would this teach us patience, but it might put a stop to some of the selfies.

Can we limit organized sports and instead let kids play pick-up ball games, build neighborhood forts and ride their bikes everywhere? Childhood obesity is at an all-time high. My guess is that it is not due to bad nutrition or video games, but rather that dads now have a remote control instead of telling their children to change the channel.

I’m not suggesting we abandon all modern ways (I’m kind of fond of microwave popcorn), but let’s appreciate the old again. Especially the old guys with outspoken opinions, more or less.