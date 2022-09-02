 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Column | More or Les

Opinion | More or Les: Happy anniversary?

My wife and I celebrated our anniversary recently.

Well, celebrated might not be the perfect word. The fact of the matter is I really don’t know how one is supposed to celebrate an anniversary and, to be honest, I probably have completely failed at it. Failed in the Wide World of Sports ski jumper agony of defeat sort of way. Please allow me to share some examples.

Anniversary No. 1: Let me begin by sharing that our eldest son was born about six weeks prior to our first anniversary. Our anniversary coincided with what was likely our first visit to our hometown with our new bundle of joy. Postpartum depression was in full force and my bride of 12 short months wasn’t feeling well either. We somewhat reluctantly left my parents in charge of their very first grandchild and we nervously went in search of a celebratory dinner. Not wanting to be away from him for very long, we wanted something quick, but nicer than a fast food burger. So, our first anniversary dinner was at the Sirloin Stockade – a combination steak house and all-you-can-eat buffet.

Now, before you start getting all judgmental on me (even if it is deserved), my failure for romantic dining was not a new trait. In fact, the day after our wedding, as we were driving to my parents’ home for a post-nuptial gathering we had this conversation:

My wife: “Whatever happened to breakfast in bed for your new wife?”

Me: “Just recline the car seat and I’ll drive through Hardee’s.”

Things haven’t gotten much better since.

One year with little money and two small children we really celebrated. We got out my mom’s fine China and enjoyed a candlelight dinner with the kids. Trouble was the candles were so dim, I didn’t notice when some relish fell off of my hot dog and into my macaroni and cheese.

In 2010, I took my wife (and our six-month old son and our daughter and her friend…you can feel the romance, huh?) to a county fair. It was about 7 million degrees out and I was too cheap for tickets to the tractor pull, so we settled for some corn dogs and lemon shake-ups. Happy anniversary!

With the increase in the number of children to five – count ‘em, five – came more anniversary challenges. One year was spent in the emergency room with a son who had fallen and cut himself. Others involved family celebrations to fancy restaurants like ones with clowns and arches.

Back in 2018, I took my love to one of the finest sporting complexes around. OK, so we went putt-putt golfing. We might have even had Cracker Barrel for dinner – with soft drinks! Do I know how to show the love or what?

This year is was no different. We spent our anniversary evening at three different establishments – all elementary schools for back to school open house nights. I bet we were the only people around who celebrated their 32nd anniversary meeting their son’s kindergarten teacher.

I am the last of the true romantics … more or less.

