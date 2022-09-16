Opinion | More or Les: Here's some advice

Years ago, when I was first asked to write a column for The Southern, I was told I could write on absolutely any topic I desired – except politics. I’ve held to that and written on a variety of subjects ranging from fast food to automobiles and holidays to tipping at restaurants (that one stirred up some controversy). Along the way, I have received a number of comments. Mostly positive, but others, less than kind.

I expected to get some reactions and that’s always been a positive. But what has shocked me, is that given my role as an enlightened and thoughtful sage in the newspaper, no one – not a single person – has ever written to me asking for my advice.

Sure, our newspaper runs advice columns every day, so maybe that correspondent gets all of the inquiries on how to handle situations or how to fix a problem. That’s fine. I’m going to give you my advice anyway.

That being said, here are some tried-and-true pieces of wisdom.

When arranging family members for a portrait, it is OK to include your daughter’s latest “love of her life.” Just make certain you place him at the outside of the line of family members. That way, when he is “out of the picture” in a few weeks, you can simply crop him out of the picture.

Men; do not – I repeat – do not purchase any gift for your wife which has a cord, unless she has specifically requested the item. Giving a woman a corded present, rightly or wrongly, sends the message that you want her to do something such as better prepare meals, clean more or make herself prettier. Don’t do it!

If you are expecting a new bundle of joy and are considering names, here’s my suggestion: go to the backdoor of your home, open it and shout names under consideration at least a dozen times each because that is exactly what you will be doing in a few years. Trust me, after the fifth or sixth time you holler “Asaleighanna Evelynn” out the backdoor, you’ll pick a new name.

Here’s a thought: If you want your son to always get respect, name him “Mister.”

If your house is a mess, leave your vacuum parked in the middle of your living room. That way, if company drops by unexpectedly, you have an easy excuse: “Oh, sorry, I was just cleaning up.”

Looking for another excuse? If you are talking to someone on the phone and the conversation has gone on way too long, simply do this: start a sentence and hit the “End” button while you are talking, right there in the middle of a sentence or word. That way, the other person will think the call was dropped or something’s wrong with the cellular tower. If they call again, just ignore it. The “cell phone problem” solves your problem.

If a woman asks you to smell something, it is probably OK. If a man makes the same request, decline.

When you start removing clothing from the dryer, if you drop a sock or other item, don’t pick it up. Odds are you will drop more and there is no need to bend down more than once.

One pair of final thoughts which I still remember from my parents. Dad always said everyone is good for something, even if it is as a bad example. My mother always reminded me that you can learn a lot from a dummy.

I guess mom was right. After all, perhaps you’ve even learned something from me … more or less.