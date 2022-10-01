Opinion | More or Les: I am 'Tea'd' off

The fabric of our nation has never been stretched so tightly and our populace has not been this at-odds since the whole Letterman vs. Leno era.

Nothing has made us as divisive as this disagreement. Not Betamax vs. VHS, not toilet paper from the top vs. from the bottom, not sock-sock-shoe-shoe or sock-shoe-sock-shoe, nor even Apple vs. Android.

I’m not diving into any moral or political conflict. This is something bigger. I’m talking iced tea. Or, more correctly sweet vs. unsweet tea.

We are at a crossroads and it is time for both sides to come together or at least to mutually agree to disagree. The two sides could not be further apart and stakeholders could not be more adamant in their belief that they are on the correct side. Each has even claimed some exclusive geographic territories within our nation, resulting in the opposition drink being completely banished from the area and treatment of those who inquire about it filled with complete disdain and distrust.

Please don’t judge me, but I happen to think those who believe in unsweet tea are the true Americans, those in the right and basically, God’s chosen people. I find few drinks as tasty and refreshing as a glass of unsweet iced tea. It’s perfect.

Yet, there are people who take this fantastic drink and feel that something needs to be added – sugar. Maybe I am already sweet enough, but my stance is that adding sugar to iced tea messes with not only the taste, but the entire dynamic. It’s like adding Cousin Oliver to the Brady Bunch.

I’m willing to accept that some people may, for reasons I do not understand, prefer their tea sweetened. I am not looking to pick a fight and I have nothing against sweet tea devotees (or is it devo-teas). I am just not one of them.

The bigger problem is that inevitably, people – especially those who wear the headsets in the fast food restaurant drive-up windows – mishear when I order my unsweet tea. Somehow, they miss the all-important “un,” and I am unknowingly served a sweet tea. Uggh. There is absolutely nothing worse than expecting a cool, refreshing drink of iced tea as God intended and instead getting a big swig of disappointment. Usually this happens when I’m blocks down the road and it is too late to beg for a correction.

It makes me wonder why it is my type of tea that requires the “un” modifier. After all, most of the time we specify when something is added to a product: “chili with beans,” “pizza, extra pepperoni” and “doughnuts with cream filling.” Why do we talk about my tea by noting what has not been included? Why don’t we simply say “tea” and “tea with sugar” when we are talking about these drinks?

I frequent one restaurant that seems to have it figured out. They have used geography to remedy the situation: tea with sugar is called “Southern tea” and the other is known as “Northern tea.”

I think it’s a perfectly good solution, especially for those of us who live in the land between the brewers … more or less.