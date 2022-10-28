Opinion: More or Les | I hope I spelled everything right

Our family has established a bit of a morning routine and, trust me, with three school aged boys, any kind of routine to make getting up, ready, out the door and to three different elementary schools is a good thing.

Anyway, on the way to drop off the boys at their respective schools, my wife often gives a spelling quiz to each of them. Sometimes, she will select words that come to mind on the way to school: “spell burrito,” she will say to our seventh grader. She’ll follow that by asking our third grader how to spell “taco” and even ask our kindergartener to spell “eat.”

Often, I think she has an ulterior motive in her quizzing. I’m see what she is doing when she has each of them spell in succession “mom,” “is” and “awesome.” I think it is subliminal programming.

I recently received an email where some research group had come up with a list of the some of the most common misspelled words. These experts analyzed Google search information to find out which words Americans misspell the most.

Their findings surprised me (and I must confess, I had to go back and retype “surprised.” I always leave out that first R). Here is what they discovered:

The most misspelled word (oops, I had to fix that one, too; I only put one S in the first time) – incorrectly entered more than 257,000 times every month in the search engine – is “calendar,” usually mistyped as “calender.”

I completely understand that, after all the shiny chrome thing that my wife uses to strain spaghetti is a colander, not a colandor. And why, just one L? I always want to put a pair of them in that word. No wonder Americans can’t spell. (I’m sure there are two L’s in that one.)

The other words most often spelled (or is it spelt) wrong are artic instead of arctic, neice instead of niece and recieve rather than receive. (Remember, it is I before E, except after C – weird, right?

Of course, computers and word processing programs have contributed to our failures to spell. They correct almost everything we do. It’s kind of like living with your mother-in-law. If we make a mistake, it is right there in front of you, reprimanding you with a squiggly red line. (And, by the way, it’s really hard to type out a column on misspellings – my laptop keeps trying to correct words that I intentionally want to be wrong.)

I get it. Spelling is difficult. Some of our words do not make sense and others have been refined over the years. Noah Webster changed many English spellings to give them an American twist: checque became check, honour turned into honor and he must have wanted to make imbibing easier – draught became draft. Fellow wordsmith (and maybe also a drinker) Benjamin Franklin even suggested removing the letters C, J, Q, W, X and Y from our alphabet altogether. When I hear my boys spell in the car, I am convinced they are on Franklin’s side.

Extra letters or not, some words probably need to be changed: colonel and queue are good examples.

And, while we are at it, let’s consider some other words that deserve attention. I mean, shouldn’t there be a shorter version of abbreviation? What other word means the same as synonym? Why does lisp have a “sp” sound in it?

Our language is a mess. I think my neice and I will recieve ideas soon on how to fix spellings. I’ll put it on my calender…more or less.