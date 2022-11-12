Opinion | More or Les: Kickin' it soccer mom style

I wanted to kick her in the grass.

There we were trying to enjoy a Saturday soccer game – one of three games our son would play in over the weekend as part of an out-of-town tournament. Our enjoyment of the first game, however, was slide tackled by the soccer mom from you-know-where.

No, not that you-know-where; I mean Missouri. Our son’s team, representing our community, was playing in a tournament in the Show Me State against a squad apparently single-handedly powered by Soccer Mom’s son. Or at least that was the impression we got.

Being mild mannered parents (this isn’t our first go-round, you know), my wife, other two sons and I had positioned our folding chairs along the sideline of the field. Next to us were chairs belonging to seemingly upstanding Missourians whom we did not know. One of those chairs never was warmed.

As soon as the game began, Soccer Mom began her own brand of sideline coaching, pacing behind us, wearing a path and revving up her vocal chords so that the entire soccer complex could hear.

“Move up, Blaze!” “That’s your ball, Blaze.” “Watch him, Blaze!”

At first, I thought maybe the other team was called “Blaze.” After all, soccer teams have strange names such as “City,” “Sounders” “Hotspur” and even “Football Club.” Then I realized she must have been a fan of the old “American Gladiators” television show because her son was the one named Blaze, apparently after one of the stars of the early ‘90s TV program. I was looking all over the field for some of the other gladiators: Lace, Nitro and Gemini and I wondered when the boys (who I thought were there to try to kick a black and white ball into a large goal) would be competing in events such as Assault, Joust and Hang Tough.

Alas, there were no gladiator games nor other gladiators. For a while, though, I thought we might be at a dog show. When someone on her team would do something effectively, she’d verbally reward them as though they were beagles or Dalmatians: “Good boy!” she’d yell or “Good girl!” I would have thought she would have known the other players’ names.

I’m not poking fun at the player’s name. After all, if you mistakenly add an extra “s” to my first name, it means fewer or, if you use my real and complete given name, it is Leslie. I have no room to kid about kid names.

Turns out she did know some of their names (but fortunately not mine) and she even knew that we’d be turning the clocks back that evening. I just didn’t understand why it was important to keep reminding one of the players: “Fall back, Sebastian, fall back!”

Throughout the entire game, she paced and she hollered. I was beginning to think the team didn’t have a coach. It was like she had eaten a soccer glossary and was just spitting it all back out. “Big Foot!” “Center!” “Sadie’s open!”

Poor Sadie. It seemed like all of the soccer moms were telling her where to go and what to do.

Normally, my own son’s coach is a very vocal and enthusiastic leader from the sideline. I didn’t even hear him…until my son’s team went up 2-0. Then things on the sideline got very quiet. It was like the Blaze had been extinguished.

Despite losing to the Southern Illinois squad, the Missouri team was good. They just didn’t play as well as they probably could have. My guess is that they had trouble hearing their coach…more or less.