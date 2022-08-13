Opinion | More or Les: Let's make sports better

A few weeks ago former Southern Illinoisan Sports Editor Les Winkeler shared some ideas on what he believed would improve sports at all levels. I tend to agree with Les. He’s a smart guy and has a great first name.

Les is a sports guy. He’s been on the inside. He knows the coaches, the players and the games. Me, I’m an outsider; a fan. Despite the fact that I played little league baseball and have a son who played high school and collegiate soccer, I’m no expert. Nonetheless (and with no disrespect to the other Les), this Les also has some ideas on how to make sports better.

From my perspective, here are the ideas and wonderings of an average guy, presented, as they say, in no particular order.

What’s with the gathering of teammates after every single point in volleyball? I’m pretty sure the setters already know the strikers. Is it a family reunion? Do we really have to have a hug-fest every single time? What’s the point?

I think it is time for NASCAR to actually race stock cars. It used to be the drivers raced real Chevrolets, Fords and other makes, not cars with copy-cat bodies with stickers to make them sort of look like passenger cars.

Along that same track (see what I did there?) let’s convince the big shots at NASCAR to quit changing the rules every other week.

Maybe I’m old, but I miss baseball the way it used to be – before pitch counts, walk-up music and games that last longer than many celebrity marriages. Let’s see pitchers stay in the game, hitters stay in the batter’s box and players stay in the dugout during scrums. Bench-clearing brawls (and I use the word brawl very loosely) are dumb. I mean, relief pitchers practically have to take a bus to get to the “fight” from the bullpen and once they get there, the conundrums usually look more like a high school dance with lots of hugging. What is this? A volleyball game? Even hockey – yes, hockey – the game that encourages fisticuffs – automatically suspends players who come off of the bench to get into a fight.

Let’s stop it with the carousel of sports facility names. I’m grateful to the Cubs and the Cardinals for sticking with tradition. I mean who wants to go to a game at Lume Deodorant Park? For that matter, can you believe that the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche play home games – with a puck – at Ball Arena?

The fans in the seats in front of me should actually use their seats and sit down. Of course, the fans in front of them will have to do the same.

Players need to respect their teams and not chase the extra millions. (I think Albert Pujols learned this the hard way – and he needs to have a conversation with Vladimir Taresenko of the St. Louis Blues.)

Owners should respect their fans and everyone needs to respect the officials.

That’s my take…more or less.