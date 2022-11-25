Opinion | More or Les: The changing nature of Christmas lists

My daughter threw down a Christmas ultimatum this week.

She sent a strongly worded text to several in our family including me, my wife, her big brother, sister-in-law and uncle. It was simple, but carried a powerful message: “Attention, Attention. Please send Christmas lists by Wednesday in order for your requests to be considered. Thank you.”

There it was. She took charge. It usually is my brother – her uncle – that demands Christmas lists, but now I think she is challenging him for the dominant (or demanding) role in the family.

Here’s an irrelevant twist: Even though my brother usually asks for lists early, he rarely ever purchases anything on the requested lists. When I have asked about it, he always tells us “I buy you what you need, not what you want.”

It is almost as though his call for Christmas wishes is simply a courtesy. Or, maybe it is a reminder that we should be asking for his list and, as a natural result, purchase gifts for him.

If your family is like mine, everyone asks for lists and we all try to include on them items we either actually want or things we think others would like to purchase for us. The ironic thing, however, is the gifts that really fill us with joy and wonder on Christmas morning are not ones from our list, but rather presents that show the giver really gave thought to what they purchased and wrapped; the ones that indicate, perhaps, that they know us better than we know ourselves.

Anyway, my daughter has demanded lists and in trying to fulfil her request, I got to thinking about how the things I’ve wanted have changed over the years. I don’t mean in the sappy, Hallmark Christmas movie sort of way; that’s a given. I want my family to be healthy and happy and prosperous and all of that, but I have been thinking about what I used to want for Christmas.

I remember as a child when the Montgomery Ward, Sears and Roebuck and JCPenney Christmas catalogs would arrive at our house. Those “wishbooks” would be dog-eared not long after Thanksgiving and would feature more felt marker circles than a first grader’s spelling test. It seemed we wanted everything.

Our small sons are the same way. Our 5 year-old sees a commercial on TV for some toy or electronic item and immediately asks, “Ooooh, can I get that?” He sees fun and adventure. I see something that will use 124 AAA batteries, take hours to assemble, be impossible to store after (and if ever) he plays with it and will wind up in next year’s rummage sale. Still, I appreciate his enthusiasm.

It all makes me realize the items on my own lists have transitioned from the fun-to-play-with to the practical. Oh, and a minor league hockey jersey. That’s a perennial list item for me.

My sons want things like playsets, video games and sports equipment. I want an extra set of cords for laptops, batteries so that the video games and playsets will work and a collapsible wagon to keep in the back of the van specifically to transport all of the sports equipment to the fields of play. Nothing too exciting, but honestly, I’m more excited about what the rest of the family receives. As they play with everything, I get to enjoy them enjoying themselves.

Now all I have to figure out is how do to put memories on to a Christmas list because, this year, that’s all I really want…more or less.