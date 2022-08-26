Opinion | More or Les: You might be from Southern Illinois if...

For some of us who grew up in Southern Illinois, one of our heroes – a man who understands us better than most – will be here soon. Of course, I’m referring to comedian and fellow country boy Jeff Foxworthy who will be performing at the Du Quoin State Fair later this week.

One of Foxworthy’s claims to fame is his longstanding collection of “You might be a redneck” lines that all too often hit home with me. With no disrespect to Mr. Foxworthy, I have taken some liberties with his routine and localized it to help people discover their ties to our region. And so…

If you know Bald Knob is not just a way to describe my hairstyle … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you understand that derecho is not one of the items on Taco Bell’s menu … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If someone mentions a state park and you immediately get a craving for fried chicken … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you claim a parade-viewing spot with a well-placed lawn chair months in advance … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you believe the appropriate unit of measure for gathered morel mushrooms is a Bunny Bread bag … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you not only know what a saluki is, but you have also have pet one … you might be from Southern Illinois

If your town has a 17th Street but no 16th… you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you can correctly pronounce Vienna, Cairo and Eldorado … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you believe summer starts with Herrinfesta and ends with the Apple Festival … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you know the meaning of the phrase ‘tump it over’… you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you have eclipse glasses in your kitchen drawer because you know you will need them again … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you know every north-south route through the region so you can avoid Interstate 57 … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If your cookies must be pink … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you think Mark Kiesling is a major television star … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you do your Mother’s Day shopping at Rural King … you might be from Southern Illinois. (I actually have done this – at least once.)

If you can’t remember your wedding anniversary, but already have memorized the schedule for Hunting and Fishing Days … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If your fine China consists primarily of yellow pizza parlor cups … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you know that Murphy 500 is not the name of a Jackson County NASCAR race … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you find an odd attraction to anything Egyptian … you might be from Southern Illinois.

If you are proud that you live closer to Nashville than Chicago … you might be from Southern Illinois.

And finally, if you have no recollection of a time when Route 13 was not under construction … you might be from Southern Illinois.