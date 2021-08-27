Opinion | Nurses, doctors live in grim reality while COVID deniers live in another

Two "realities" seem to co-exist in Southern Illinois these days.
One is rooted in denial and full of birthday parties, packed concerts, crowded restaurants and even large, maskless funerals. In this reality, the black-and-white ink of a loved one’s obituary dare not mention the person died from COVID-19.
In this reality, the coronavirus is not a threat.
And then there’s another, more grim reality that health care workers like Darren Ackerman, a registered nurse and day shift supervisor in the intensive care unit at SIH Memorial in Carbondale, have been living in for the last year and a half.
Nurses are mentally, physically and emotionally drained — from picking up double shifts to pleading with the community to take this pandemic more seriously.
In the ICU’s COVID units at SIH, patients — unable to breathe on their own — are intubated and placed on ventilators, sometimes as a last-ditch effort to save the person’s life, Ackerman said. And yet there are still people who don’t believe COVID-19 is even real.
“We were seen as heroes in the beginning and now we’re called liars on social media. We’re being told we’re fear mongering, we’re lying to the public, when all we are trying to do is help people,” Ackerman said, now in his 11th year with SIH.
Despite gains made with treatments like steroid regimes; remdesivir, an antiviral drug; and Olumiant, a rheumatoid arthritis treatment, the success stories are unfortunately few and far in the unvaccinated populations, Ackerman said, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant ravaging the lungs of even the healthiest of patients.
Record-breaking numbers
SIH hit an all-time high of having 70 COVID-19 patients at its Herrin and Carbondale locations on Thursday. The overwhelming majority of the patients are unvaccinated.
Of the 70 patients, 59 were unvaccinated and just 11 were vaccinated. But here’s the proof that vaccines work by reducing someone’s chance of hospitalization or death considerably: Of the 22 in ICU as of Thursday, just two were vaccinated, and of the 20 patients on ventilators, just two were vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases have soared since the Fourth of July holiday, SIH data shows. That week, only seven COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, including two fully vaccinated individuals, data shows. Those numbers have since skyrocketed to 54 admissions the week of Aug. 15. Just six were fully vaccinated; the rest were not.
Very ‘traumatizing’
Ackerman said he starts each shift knowing the ICU will be short-staffed, so calls are made to see who can pick up a four-hour shift here, an eight-hour shift there.
Like clockwork, a team of nurses stand at the ready at 8:30 a.m. to help turn patients with severe breathing issues in a prone position. The routine rotating of COVID patients so that they are belly and face down puts less weight and pressure on the lungs, giving them a chance to heal, he said.
A seemingly simple task of proning a person is actually “traumatizing” to the body because the critical care patient is hooked up to a ventilator and IVs, he said.
“Before COVID came, I may have only proned 2, 3, patients in my 11-year career. It’s easy to us now, but it’s still a very traumatizing thing for the body … In that moment, that’s when you have a high risk of something happening,” he said. “(Thursday), as we were getting the turn team together, we had (someone) code upstairs and I had to go intubate. She took our last bed (at the time)."
Then the pulmonary team makes its rounds to determine the effectiveness of proning for each patient and charts a plan of action for the rest of the day, he explained.
“That’s also when we start discussing how to communicate to families if we believe our efforts are now becoming futile and that we can no longer help these patients. And that’s the hardest conversation to have with people,” Ackerman said.
As shift supervisor, Ackerman said his days are usually spent rolling up his sleeves alongside his team, going from room to room to check on patients.
'It's sad to see'
A month ago, Ackerman said SIH had a busy ICU — but enough critical care staff to still carry out elective surgeries.
“That’s the biggest thing — People don’t understand the urgency. If there’s an accident, or someone has a heart attack, the people with the expertise who normally care for those patients are not available to care for them. They’re still going to receive care, but maybe they’ll have to be (airlifted) to another hospital away from the region, and away from their families,” he said.
When walking through the hallways of the ICU at SIH, Ackerman said it’s hard for the staff’s morale not to sink — the patients, they’re all on ventilators, and lay motionless in their hospital beds.
The sounds and sights in a pre-COVID ICU seem like a far-off memory as Ackerman describes it.
“It’s sad to see ... You know, you usually have people who are recovering, you can celebrate things, you’re in the hallway congratulating people walking for the first time after surgery,” Ackerman said. “Now everyone’s on a ventilator, we can’t speak to them, and it’s just us, the staff, telling family members whether their loved ones are going to make it or not.”
Ackerman said COVID patients’ obituaries often catch his eye and he’s usually dismayed when he reads them.
“We see in the obituary they’re going to have a big, huge celebration of life for these people and you’re like ‘What are you doing?’ and they don’t even mention their loved one died from COVID,” Ackerman said. “Like, you went through this experience. Why aren’t you sharing it with your friends, your family, your neighbors? But they don’t and they’re just exacerbating the problem.”
