Opinion | Nurses, doctors live in grim reality while COVID deniers live in another

Like clockwork, a team of nurses stand at the ready at 8:30 a.m. to help turn patients with severe breathing issues in a prone position. The routine rotating of COVID patients so that they are belly and face down puts less weight and pressure on the lungs, giving them a chance to heal, he said.

A seemingly simple task of proning a person is actually “traumatizing” to the body because the critical care patient is hooked up to a ventilator and IVs, he said.

“Before COVID came, I may have only proned 2, 3, patients in my 11-year career. It’s easy to us now, but it’s still a very traumatizing thing for the body … In that moment, that’s when you have a high risk of something happening,” he said. “(Thursday), as we were getting the turn team together, we had (someone) code upstairs and I had to go intubate. She took our last bed (at the time)."

Then the pulmonary team makes its rounds to determine the effectiveness of proning for each patient and charts a plan of action for the rest of the day, he explained.

“That’s also when we start discussing how to communicate to families if we believe our efforts are now becoming futile and that we can no longer help these patients. And that’s the hardest conversation to have with people,” Ackerman said.