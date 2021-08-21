Opinion | Remembering SIU's William 'Reck' Recktenwald

Like many students who walked the halls of SIU's School of Journalism, I had the honor of having Bill Recktenwald as a teacher and mentor. And when I say I was honored, I don't say that lightly.
He died Friday at the age of 79.
Reck, as we all know him, gained a reputation for his stellar work on the Chicago Sun-Times/Better Government Association's Mirage Tavern series, where he posed as a bartender at a phony bar in Chicago to catch city inspectors taking bribes.
After his time as chief investigator at the BGA, he eventually spent about two decades with the Chicago Tribune before coming to work at the SIU School of Journalism in the late 1990s as a senior lecturer.
As a journalism student at SIU, I recall Reck coming into class with printed copies of the Mirage Tavern series for us to read. He shared personal stories about the inner workings of that sting operation, but he also wanted the work to speak for itself.
"Get a hold of some victims!" Reck yelled out during one of my first-year journalism classes in 2011, his curled fists gripping the air with such excitement. The lesson was on how to better approach crime stories and elevate crime statistics by seeking out first-person accounts.
It was a simple directive, but boy, his words stuck with me as I navigated my journalism career after college. I’ve knocked on doors in a low-income public housing complex in East Chicago, Indiana, an epicenter at the time for environmental harm and lead poisoning, and on the doors of mothers and fathers who lost their sons and daughters to gun violence.
All the while, Reck’s words, “Get a hold of some victims!” echoing.
‘Tell their story’
Phil Greer, a friend and colleague of Reck’s for close to half a century, said Saturday they shared nearly parallel careers at the Tribune and SIU, even retiring at the same time earlier this year.
“In his years at the Tribune, he was a mentor to all the young reporters, he always took the time,” Greer said.
At the Tribune, Reck was always about getting to the bottom of the story strategically — meaning he’d start from the bottom and work his way up, Greer said.
“When you start at the bottom, you find out what was really transpiring. You don’t start at the top with the politicians and the police chief. It’s a mistake reporters make today. But if you go out and talk to the people working the streets, the sanitary worker who’s out, you find out a hell of a lot more than with a department official,” Greer said.
“Reck always told reporters at the Tribune: ‘Tell their story.’ If you’re sitting there talking to someone who’s lost a son or daughter to gun violence, you let them cry their heart out, and then you turn around and tell their story. Reck was good about that,” Greer said.
“I can’t tell you how many times Reck and I would leave someone’s house on an assignment and would just sit in the car crying,” Greer added.
SIUC journalism professor Bill Freivogel said Reck “regaled students with great stories from his career."
“In explaining to young reporters why it is important to ask at the end of the interview if there was anything to add, he retold his interview with a coroner. A young man had died and his parents thought it was foul play. At the end of his interview, Reck asked if there was anything to add. The coroner said there was the matter of the note he had found in the dead man's stomach - a suicide note,” Freivogel wrote in a post on the SIU College of Arts and Media's Facebook page.
“He also told me once about how he decided to end his undercover stint as a guard in an Illinois prison. One of the prisoners made an off-hand remark calling him ‘Mirage man.’ He knew that meant the prisoner knew he was a journalist and that he was very much at risk inside the prison walls,” Freivogel added.
During one of Reck's many international visits to see friends, he was in Sri Lanka when a deadly tsunami hit southeast Asia. He lived to tell the tale. The Southern published an account of that here.
His legacy at SIU
Reck's name may be synonymous with the Mirage Tavern series and his legendary status as a Chicago investigative journalist. But to the students at SIU, Reck will be forever remembered for giving his all to journalism long after he retired from the craft, and for the virtues he taught us.
Greer said Reck loved his job at SIU and his students — and did everything to show it.
He said Reck was heartbroken the day one of his closest students, Ryan Rendleman, died in 2008 just a few weeks shy of graduation. Ryan was struck and killed by a car while on his way to a journalism assignment for the Daily Egyptian.
Reck was instrumental in getting a redbud tree planted at the school more than a decade ago in Ryan’s dedication, and Greer said Saturday there are plans to plant a redbud tree near Ryan’s in honor of Reck.
Aaron Graff, a 27-year-old who graduated from SIUC in 2016, said he will remember Reck "for the amount of love he had for his students.”
He said Reck gave one of his college roommates a spare mattress he had, and sold a car to a student for far less than what it was worth.
"He was conscious of our lives. He was aware that there were people who came from money, and people who didn't, and he would go out of his way to help people who didn't," Graff recalled.
If Graff overslept and was late for class, he said Reck would call his cellphone, ending the call with 'Now get your a-- to class."
In a Facebook post, Graff recalled one of his Reck's greatest lessons.
"I wrote a story once that I had Reck read before publishing at the Daily Egyptian. He told me to, 'Write it so that a person who would read it will cry.' And I laughed. But he said, 'No, seriously.' That was Reck, as we called him. He loved so heavy and he taught us much more than how to write a sentence," he said.
Caleb Hale, a writer, photographer and former online editor for The Southern, described Reck as "a great teacher, mentor, and friend for the last 20 years," in a social media post Friday.
"But that relationship was not unique to me. The fact is Bill impacted the lives and careers of literally hundreds of journalists in the field today, as they continue to practice the lessons he taught them as students from his own storied career. His legacy is one of such impact, I'm certain there are many former students tonight reflecting on a piece of sage advice he offered them at some point as we mourn his passing," Hale wrote.
Tyler Dixon, a former SIU student who now teaches journalism at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau, said some of Reck's advice sounded bizarre at the time — but makes perfect sense now.
"He would tell me 'Always carry around a pencil in the winter,' and I was like 'What are you talking about?' and he says 'I was covering a story once in the winter and my ink froze," Dixon said.
He said Reck was kind but tough on his students.
“Reck came in one day and I was standing at my desk in the DE, and he says ‘Oh, that was a good story,’ and I said ‘Oh thanks, I worked really hard on it,’ and he replied, ‘What are you working on for tomorrow?’” Dixon recalled.
When Dixon replied that he didn’t know yet, Reck scoffed: “‘Well, you better figure it out because what you wrote today will be at the bottom of a bird cage tomorrow.”
And he’s right. Reck demanded the best out of us at SIU (and hated whenever we were late to class.)
You felt the weight of his words and knew he never took his SIU career lightly — he knew he was teaching the next generation.
Our industry is vastly different from the one Reck knew. But his lessons still ring true.
Thanks for everything, Reck.
According to his obituary, a funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. Monday, August 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church near Elizabethtown. Father Vincent Mukasa will officiate the service with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elizabethtown. Memorials in Bill’s memory may be made to the church. Vickery Funeral Chapel in Equality are in charge of arrangements.
Lauren Cross is the interim editor for The Southern. She can be reached at 618-351-5807 or lauren.cross@thesouthern.com.