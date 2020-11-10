Organizations make final 2020 push to provide wreaths for veterans' graves

A couple of local organizations are working this fall to make sure deceased veterans are honored this holiday season. The Mound City National Preservation Commission and Honor Wreaths for Veterans are working with Wreaths Across America to place wreaths on the graves of veterans in Southern Illinois cemeteries.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the national organization Wreaths Across America carries out its mission to "remember, honor and teach" by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

Morrissa Clanahan, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator and vice president of the preservation commission, said they will still place wreaths, but the ceremonies have been canceled at the National Cemeteries due to COVID-19.

This year, the group will place wreaths over several days instead of placing them all on National Wreaths Across America Day, which is Dec. 19 this year. Clanahan said the plan is not set, but volunteers will be needed each day. They may begin placing wreaths as early as Dec. 16, with all wreaths placed by Dec. 19.

“Anyone who sponsors a wreath for a specific grave will be able to place that wreath, if they wish to do so,” Clanahan said.