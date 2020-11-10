Organizations make final 2020 push to provide wreaths for veterans' graves

A couple of local organizations are working this fall to make sure deceased veterans are honored this holiday season. The Mound City National Preservation Commission and Honor Wreaths for Veterans are working with Wreaths Across America to place wreaths on the graves of veterans in Southern Illinois cemeteries.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the national organization Wreaths Across America carries out its mission to "remember, honor and teach" by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Morrissa Clanahan, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator and vice president of the preservation commission, said they will still place wreaths, but the ceremonies have been canceled at the National Cemeteries due to COVID-19.
This year, the group will place wreaths over several days instead of placing them all on National Wreaths Across America Day, which is Dec. 19 this year. Clanahan said the plan is not set, but volunteers will be needed each day. They may begin placing wreaths as early as Dec. 16, with all wreaths placed by Dec. 19.
“Anyone who sponsors a wreath for a specific grave will be able to place that wreath, if they wish to do so,” Clanahan said.
In 1967, her fiancé was killed in Vietnam. Her husband, father, in-laws and other family members are among the 9,000 people buried in the cemetery.
“It’s going to be difficult, but all the wreaths will be placed,” Clanahan said.
To volunteer or donate money for wreaths, email Clanahan at mesa8449@gmail.com or call 618-713-7627.
Honor Wreaths for Veterans raises funds to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans throughout Southern Illinois by focusing efforts on specific cemeteries.
Jim Koonce, founder and president of the organization, said they will increase the number of wreaths again this year, if donations continue to come in through the Nov. 30 deadline.
“It’s been a challenging year,” Koonce said. “We are on track to more this year than last year.”
Last year, the organization raised money to provide 7,300 wreaths. This year Koonce expects them to reach 8,000, as long as the donations that are expected come in.
The organization will cover all veteran graves in cemeteries in Carterville, Colp and O’Fallon, with the help of local organizations in those communities, as well as at Hurricane Cemetery near Crainville. They will double the number of wreaths placed in Mount Vernon and Anna, as well as contribute to wreaths placed at Mound City, Jefferson Barracks, Camp Butler, Danville, Rock Island and Arlington national cemeteries.
“Our overall goal is to cover Mound City National Cemetery. I get to retire when we cover Mound City,” he said. “We’re going to have a successful year.”
The group received large donations from Harrison-Bruce Foundation, Illinois Elks Association and the family of a supporter who died. Koonce also sent a mailer to past donors and has gotten a good response from that effort. The group took advantage of matching funds programs through Wreaths Across America, Women’s Life and other organizations.
Koonce is asking people to help to honor the veterans who no longer have families to care for their graves. “We’re asking others to step up and make a donation for them,” he said.
He said Southern Illinoisans are very supportive of veterans and efforts to help and honor them.
“We think we are going to have a better year than last year, but we need help to reach that goal,” Koonce said.
Donations will be accepted by both organizations through Nov. 30. Individuals can purchase a wreath for a specific veteran or designate their gift for any veterans.
To donate money for wreaths at Mound City, email Clanahan at mesa8449@gmail.com or call 618-713-7627.
To donate to efforts by Honor Wreaths for Veterans, visit www.honorwreathsforveterans.org or Honor Wreaths for Veterans on Facebook, or contact Koonce at jim@honorwreathsforveterans.org or 618-201-6636.
