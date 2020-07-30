Organizers expand 'BlackOut Tuesday' into a monthly event in Carbondale

Going forward, Maxwell said she wants to leverage regular BlackOut Tuesday events to bring Black-owned business owners together to network and advertise their businesses to the greater community. Also, she wants to offer a place where Black people can learn more about starting or expanding a business so that they can pursue a meaningful career and make a decent living wage.

At an event planned for Tuesday, Maxwell said there will be representatives on hand from the U.S. Small Business Administration and Man-Tra-Con Inc., a Marion-based entity focused on regional workforce and economic development. The goal is to hold the events monthly, but Maxwell said she’s still working out the schedule going forward.

Nationally, the BlackOut Day campaign has been underway since May, following the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, while he was out on a jog, and the March police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. The movement gained steam following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

These high-profile and tragic deaths once again brought to the forefront the harm that systemic racism causes Black people, and exposed the need for reform in numerous aspects of society, including with economic access, Maxwell said.