Organizers find safe ways to celebrate S.I. Pride

CARBONDALE — In an attempt to navigate concerns over COVID-19, organizers have found a way to celebrate Southern Illinois Pride safely.
Tara Bell, board chair of the Rainbow Cafe and founder and facilitator of S.I. Pride, said she was inspired by all the drive-by processional birthday parties and the like. So, she decided this would be a good model for this year’s pride celebration. June is pride month, and celebrates the LGBTQ community.
“We can do a community event as long as we do it safely,” Bell said — typically hundreds march in a parade downtown and attend various events and a festival throughout town over the course of the weekend. But, with COVID-19, a big gathering was out of the question.
Instead of a parade, she said anyone wanting to celebrate is asked to “cruise the strip” starting at noon Sunday. Bell said she would be driving the strip in the convertible usually used in the parade by Mr. and Ms. Southern Illinois Pride.
Bell said it seemed appropriate that pride this year would come in the middle of so much social upheaval. She said it is out of a similar moment that pride was created. The 1969 Stonewall Riots are considered the birth of pride — the riots were sparked by police raids targeting the LGBTQ community in the Greenwich Village neighborhood in New York.
Bell said pride is typically a big opportunity for fundraising for the Rainbow Cafe, a local organization that provides support and programming for LGBTQ youth and their families. But, because of the downturn in the economy, fundraising has been especially hard. She said this is made even more difficult because of the loss of two $5,000 grants, one of which was cut specifically because of COVID-19. However, she said the community has come together to try and help — a recent collection by the Universal Unitarian Fellowship is one example.
But, Bell said, she hopes those who are able will help make up some of their lost funding. One way to do that, she said, was to watch the virtual drag show at 8 p.m. Sunday on the Rainbow Cafe’s Facebook or YouTube pages where information about donating will be given. She said while they are at it, donors should tip the performers, too.
Visit facebook.com/RainbowCafeLGBTYouthCenter for more information.
