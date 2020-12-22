Organizers of online theater camp hope to build on success of fall program with 2021 offering

MARION — Angie Fisher and Daniel Switzer saw such success with their online-focused theater camp this fall that they decided to take it to 2021 with The Greatest Theater Camp Part 2.
The camp, sponsored by Artstarts in Marion, will begin Jan. 12 and run eight weeks. Fisher said she and Switzer will virtually meet twice a week with students in two groups, ages 6 to 11 years old and 12 to 18 years old.
Fisher, who recalled attending camps with Artstarts when she was in high school, said she and Switzer had to get creative in the fall to find ways of making a theater camp doable over the internet — a restriction imposed by COVID-19. So, they opted to work on 21st century skills like how to prepare audition videos and how to visualize an audience to perform for, even when there isn’t one.
“This is an opportunity to learn new, online skills as an artist,” Fisher said. The fall camp was a great success, she said, and she looks forward to seeing that grow in January.
Even something as commonplace now as a Zoom meeting or interview can take some getting used to, even for experienced actors like Fisher and Switzer.
“You feel seen in a very different way,” she said of performing or even interacting through a video call.
Fisher said there were a lot of lightbulb moments where skills clicked for students, but one stood out as emblematic of the first camp’s success — and certainly of what Fisher and Switzer hope for next year’s run. She said during a dance lesson, students were asked to dance in the room they were chatting from.
“Oh, I forgot that I was in my bedroom for a couple minutes — I felt like I was on a stage again,” Fisher recalled one student saying after. “That was it — that was the goal.”
Rosalie Whiteford, 9, was enthusiastic about her experience with the first installment of The Greatest Theater Camp — which is themed after the hit “The Greatest Showman.” She couldn’t recall doing other camps before it, but said even if she had, this would have been her favorite.
Whiteford is excited to continue working on her singing voice, dance skills and acting chops.
“I feel like acting and singing is kind of like the core (for) most actors and what they do and I think it’s really fun to do as well,” she said.
At the end of the eight-week course, Fisher said, students are asked to create and perform something of their own. Last session, performances ranged from songs to poems to short video pieces. These are all strung together and livestreamed as the camp’s big finale. This replaces what would normally be a live program in front of an audience.
Fisher said while she and Switzer were proud of the growth the students made as artists, it was a boost in self-confidence that made their hearts swell. She said almost all of the 18 students this fall mentioned confidence in their exit interviews when the camp ended.
“It totally showed,” she said of seeing the difference. And she looks forward to seeing it again next month.
Registration is still open, and information can be found by visiting www.artstarts.biz.
