Organizers of online theater camp hope to build on success of fall program with 2021 offering

MARION — Angie Fisher and Daniel Switzer saw such success with their online-focused theater camp this fall that they decided to take it to 2021 with The Greatest Theater Camp Part 2.

The camp, sponsored by Artstarts in Marion, will begin Jan. 12 and run eight weeks. Fisher said she and Switzer will virtually meet twice a week with students in two groups, ages 6 to 11 years old and 12 to 18 years old.

Fisher, who recalled attending camps with Artstarts when she was in high school, said she and Switzer had to get creative in the fall to find ways of making a theater camp doable over the internet — a restriction imposed by COVID-19. So, they opted to work on 21st century skills like how to prepare audition videos and how to visualize an audience to perform for, even when there isn’t one.

“This is an opportunity to learn new, online skills as an artist,” Fisher said. The fall camp was a great success, she said, and she looks forward to seeing that grow in January.

Even something as commonplace now as a Zoom meeting or interview can take some getting used to, even for experienced actors like Fisher and Switzer.

“You feel seen in a very different way,” she said of performing or even interacting through a video call.