Ottawa canal issues to be addressed; outlook promising for spring

The first step to getting the Illinois and Michigan Canal in Ottawa refilled is fixing the conduit leak under La Salle Street, a group of city officials decided Thursday.

One of the partners at IMEG, the engineering firm that worked on the canal project, said further course of actions can be decided once the leak’s location is confirmed and a cause of the leaks is figured out.

Arnie Bandstra, the president of the Ottawa Canal Association, said there was good representation from everyone involved in the project at the meeting and while an immediate solution wasn’t reached, the participants learned of steps that will be taken going forward to fix the leaks, remove the weeds and get the sump pumps taken care of.

“I think there was pretty much a consensus that we can easily take care of the cat tail problem, so that will be taken care of,” Bandstra said. “We have good confirmation from people with experience that we can handle the algae problem once we get water in the canal, thinking ahead to next year.”

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem said the meeting went well and will help the city get the canal to the state the council originally planned on.