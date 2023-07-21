Jennifer Nott remembers when she first discovered play cafés near her home in the Chicago suburbs.

“As a mom of four, I didn’t want to be home every single day and we were getting tired of parks and things like that for the bigger kids,” she recalled. “I found out about play cafés and started going there. I was getting to meet new moms and it was a great cure for all of our motherhood blues and feelings of isolation. It was a new space and a new group of friends, all going through the same things.”

When Nott and her family moved to Southern Illinois, she found she missed those experiences. She shared her desire to open a toddler play place in the region with her husband, Patrick Budzynski.

“I don’t know if it will work; I don’t know if people here would actually like something like that,” Nott said he told her.

Her response was to pitch the idea online. His thinking quickly changed.

“The idea just kind of blew up,” Nott said. “It gave us the confidence to start building.”

Construction on Our Little Nook, the play and gathering space Nott had dreamed of, started right away and was completed just recently. The facility welcomed its first group of players and parents over the past few weeks. Budzynski did all of the construction of the business, located at 536 N. Division St. in Carterville, not far from the Anne West Lindsey District Library.

Nott described the space: “It’s about 1,500 square feet, all on one level. The front area has café tables, we have a coffee station and a bunch of snacks for the littles and parents.”

But what really excites patrons is the play area.

“We have a built-in playhouse that has a kitchen, a ramp to climb up on, a big slide, a climbing structure with another slide, a baby area, a pretend coffee stand and a boat to play fisherman,” she explained. “Probably our biggest hit has been the construction house. It’s literally like a house that is raw-framed and has all of the construction toys in it.”

Nott said the sounds of laughter and fun fill the space during play hours and Our Little Nook has been a big hit.

“The first day, I think I cried of happiness four or five times,” Nott said. “It makes me feel proud. People have been thanking me for opening and they say they love the space. I am thrilled.”

She explained Our Little Nook is designed for infants through about age 6.

“I needed to put an age cap on it somewhere, but I tell parents that they know their kids best and it’s all about imaginative and dramatic play. If an 8-year-old is still in that imaginative play zone, they’re welcome.”

All of the play areas, toys and activities have been pre-approved by Nott’s own children, ages 20 months through 14.

“They were my testers for everything,” she said.

So far, Our Little Nook has been everything Nott imagined. Children are having a great time and parents are making new friends.

“We’ve had a boy come in twice now and the first time, he played with my 6 year old. When the boy walked in the door the second time, he said, ‘Oh, my friend is back!’ That’s what I was hoping for,” she said.

Our Little Nook is open most mornings. A full schedule is posted on the business’ website at https://our-little-nook.square.site/. Open play is $9 for the first child and $7 for additional children.