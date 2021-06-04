Our shot, our story: Why did you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

They even stayed away from each other after being exposed hoping that if one of them had the virus, the other would not catch it.

The day after Christmas, they were tested again — this time driving separately to the testing site.

This time, the tests came back positive.

Linda said she and her husband were sick for two weeks. On the day she was to be released from quarantine, Linda ended up in the emergency room at SIH Herrin Hospital, where she was given fluids and sent home.

When she arrived home, Dennis could barely speak.

Because they promised each other they would not blow off COVID-19 symptoms, Dennis went to the emergency room expecting to receive the same treatment as his wife.

Instead, he was transferred to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he was very ill and spent four days in the hospital.

“I was still very, very sick at that time,” Linda said. “I really needed somebody, but I couldn’t have anyone there. It was probably my greatest struggle.”

Later, Dennis told his wife that he thought he might never see her again.