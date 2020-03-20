'Our world can’t stop': Animal shelters are also severely impacted by COVID-19

“We are now starting to panic due to the limits placed today, as that means we will no longer have a transport going up north to move animals out to other shelters. When we don't have animals going to rescue but a consistent flow of animals coming into the shelter, we become overcrowded very quickly,” said Julia Hayward, shelter director.

Donations to HSSI have slowed because supplies are not as readily available. Hayward said the organization has many supporters who share what they can or pick up as they can, but getting needed supplies has become considerably harder. As of Friday, they have specific needs for cat litter, bleach, towels, paper towels, and other similar items.

“We do still have people interested in adopting, partially due to their enforced time spent at home. It's an excellent time to help get a pet adjusted to a new environment,” Hayward said, adding the process has changed slightly due to the virus.

Diane Daugherty, president of the St. Francis Community Animal Rescue and Education, said they are not accepting new volunteers at this time. They are looking for emergency fosters for dogs and cats in their care, just in case they would have to go on emergency lockdown due to an exposure to the virus. One volunteer as agreed to stay at the shelter and care for their large dogs if that happens.