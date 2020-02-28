Overnight fire temporarily closes 20's Hideout Steakhouse

MARION — The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at the 20's Hideout Steakhouse.

Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett said the fire started around 12:35 a.m. Friday. They toned out a MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) commercial alarm which activated several fire departments throughout Southern Illinois. That alarm drew several fire engines from Herrin, Carterville and Lake of Egypt, as well as chiefs from four other departments, a ladder company from West Frankfort, an air truck from Carterville and other help.

Barnett stressed it is protocol to have the State Fire Marshall investigate to determine the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.

“There is significant damage as far as smoke damage inside. They might be shut down up to a month, but hopefully they will be up and running sooner than that,” Barnett said.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said, “We will be closed this weekend to assess the damage and will provide updated information the first of the week. Thank you for your patronage and understanding.”

The 20’s Hideout Steakhouse is located at 2602 Wanda St.

