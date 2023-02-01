Owner of Campbell Insurance Group in Marion wins insurance honor

Julie Campbell, owner of Campbell Insurance Group in Marion, was recently named Young Agent of the Year for 2022 by the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois during the Association’s annual convention. Campbell was presented with the award for demonstrating exceptional service to the insurance industry, professional trade associations and community.

Campbell has been in the insurance industry for 20 years and started her own agency in 2020. She is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois education committee and has been instrumental in the training of new agents in the field.

Campbell is a member of the Marion Chamber of Commerce board of directors, serves as area chair and executive committee member for the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and is a former president of the Williamson County Heartland Rotary Club. Additionally, she is on the board of directors for Franklin County Entrepreneurial Development, Growth and Education, ReadyNation Council, a member of the Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff fundraising committee, and a founding member of the 100+ Women Who Care of Williamson County.

The Springfield-based association represents 10,000 licensed insurance agents in 1,000 agencies across the state.