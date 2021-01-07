Owner of Mary Lou's in Carbondale says she received fine for offering indoor dining

"The City's primary goal is to provide public safety and protect citizens and visitors of Carbondale. Our City Council and community expect us to enforce the City's ordinances during this health crisis. Our efforts to gain voluntary compliance have been notably successful, but unfortunately, in some cases, we have gotten to the point where tickets are unavoidable. While we respect the challenges businesses face and are deeply sympathetic to their struggles, we must act in the best interest of the community's health."

The city did not say which other businesses were ticketed.

Marilynn Martin, who owns Mary Lou’s Grill with her husband, Robert, says she does not know if the restaurant can survive on carryout alone.

The restaurant is a Carbondale icon. It was opened in 1962 by Martin’s parents, Mary Lou and Jim Trammel, and has been open for nearly 59 years.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants in March, the Martins tried to survive on carryout business, but the restaurant did not bring in enough money to pay the bills, Marilynn Martin said. They applied for help available through the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered a way to keep restaurant employees on the payroll while freeing up funds to help restaurants pay their bills. The program expired Aug. 8.