Pandemic and state ad campaign boost outdoor tourism

As bad as the last 15 months have been with the COVID-19 pandemic, some Southern Illinois businesses – especially those that sell “the great outdoors” – have thrived.

“It was the only good thing that came out of the pandemic,” said Denny Bush, manager of Larry’s Trailer Sales in Ziegler. “The entire recreational vehicle experienced a great year and sales are still up.”

In fact, Bush said his business, like other RV dealers across the nation, are having trouble getting enough inventory.

“The market is still there. It’s booming,” he said.

Those with places to stay have had significant upswings in business, too.

Jim Morgan has been in the Southern Illinois rental cabin business for a decade. He said he has never seen a time like this before.

“About April of last year, we started getting full in all of our cabins and we ended up setting an occupancy record for the year,” he said.

Morgan offers four units branded as Woodland Cabins located near Carbondale. He said reservations continue to come in.

“We’ve set occupancy rate records for 12 months straight and I can see that continuing through 2021,” he said.