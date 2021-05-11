Pandemic-related car shortage leaves consumers with fewer choices, higher prices

“The sale of electronics (during the pandemic), of course, was huge. The in-home learning and then the at-home gaming all skyrocketed during this time, so all of the microprocessors got funneled away from cars which is normally 12% of the microprocessor business,” Poole said.

Poole, who overseas six new car dealerships in Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky, said the shortage, combined with increased demand for new vehicles, has been a sort of “perfect storm.”

He said inventory at Watermark Ford of Marion now is about 30 cars and trucks. Usually the dealership has more than 120 vehicles on the lot.

At Auffenberg of Carbondale, General Manager Jamey Turner said his inventory is less than one-third of normal, and what cars the dealership has are selling quickly.

“Normally we’d have more than 100 cars on the lot,” he said. “Right now, we have 30 and we’re at a pace where we could be out by the end of the month and have very little on their way.”

Turner says the manufacturers are building as many vehicles as they can, often installing chips in the cars to complete production and then parking the vehicle, removing the chip to build the next car.