Pandemic taught small businesses how to innovate, adapt

To say that 2021 was a challenging year for Southern Illinois small businesses would be an understatement. In an environment already marked by a decreasing population and increased online competition, the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic made doing business more difficult, if not impossible.
A recent Harvard University study reports that across Illinois, the number of small business operating in March 2021 was down 35% from January 2020. While the reasons for the closures are numerous, the pandemic, resulting lockdowns and forced temporary business closures are a common thread among shuttered shops, restaurants and service providers.
More than 67% of Southern Illinois small business respondents to a survey conducted by the Office of Economic Development at Southern Illinois University about the impact of COVID-19 on their business indicated that their business’ revenue decreased more than 26% during the pandemic. Nearly 40% questioned their own establishments ability to survive the next few months if restrictions remain in place. For those small business that have been able to survive, owners reported taking some drastic measures including finding new ways to do business.
“The rule for businesses like us was that we had to shut down; we had to close,” Betsy Oxford, owner of Nellie Rae’s Boutique and Home Décor in Anna, said. “I actually had to take a part-time position somewhere else. It was tough, for sure.”
Byassee Music and Sound owner Matt Throgmorton said his Marion store operated on a “bare bones” approach for a while.
“Our sales dropped. We were down 63% with band instruments,” he said. “We were blessed in that we were able to pay the bills.”
While retailers and restaurants were among the most negatively impacted by the pandemic, other small businesses thrived, said Greg Bouhl of the Small Business Development Center at SIU.
“We worked with some clients for whom COVID decimated their finances and business,” he said, “but there’s also the other side of the spectrum where you had business people that did better than ever and their business is booming.”
Bouhl said those businesses which thrived included delivery services and construction companies. Regardless of the industry, he said all businesses learned from the pandemic.
“One of the things that COVID has taught us is to not rely on one revenue stream. Only focusing on people walking in your front door is really, really risky. Finding ways to diversify is really good,” he explained.
He added that the pandemic has forced many businesses to do some self-analysis.
“A lot of business people have learned about their businesses throughout all of this,” he said. “We’ve seen some who have pivoted their business model and gone a different direction. They’re doing great and poised to do well.”
Count Oxford as one of those.
“We didn’t have a big online presence at the beginning of COVID and we realized that it was a way we had to go,” the owner of Nellie Rae’s said, explaining that pre-pandemic the business was on Facebook and Instagram, but began to post more and more as the virus lingered. The business is now developing an even stronger online presence and implementing a cellular phone application for customers. The move to both online and in-person shopping has required a few adjustments, including carrying larger quantities of inventory.
Oxford said the pandemic provided an opportunity to move her business into a larger location. She added that her long-term approach to business proved beneficial as well.
“We always had a policy to pay for everything up front,” she explained. “I think that helped me get through. I still had rent and utilities, for example, but if I would have been sitting on thousands of dollars of inventory I owed someone else for, it would have been harder to get through,” she said.
Likewise, at Byassee, Throgmorton said the pandemic has caused the company to focus less on band instruments and more on other areas of business such as sound system installations.
Bouhl said the pandemic made good business practices even more important and has emphasized the importance of building relationships with clients.
“If you are in a commodity-based business with competitors around every corner and where there are giant online options, it’s all about having fantastic customer service,” he said.
All in all, though, Bouhl said area small businesses which have survived the pandemic should be able to do well in 2021 and beyond.
“Southern Illinois is a low-cost place to do business and there is opportunity here,” he said. “It’s not easy, and you may not be able to do business as you always have and you have to be looking for different opportunities. That’s part of being an entrepreneur.”
He continued, “Small businesses provide so much character to a region. They are what helps to make an area unique. When those businesses do well, it is part of what makes an area cool and it has a domino effect because they employ people and they bring in money to the region.”