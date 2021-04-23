Pandemic taught small businesses how to innovate, adapt

Byassee Music and Sound owner Matt Throgmorton said his Marion store operated on a “bare bones” approach for a while.

“Our sales dropped. We were down 63% with band instruments,” he said. “We were blessed in that we were able to pay the bills.”

While retailers and restaurants were among the most negatively impacted by the pandemic, other small businesses thrived, said Greg Bouhl of the Small Business Development Center at SIU.

“We worked with some clients for whom COVID decimated their finances and business,” he said, “but there’s also the other side of the spectrum where you had business people that did better than ever and their business is booming.”

Bouhl said those businesses which thrived included delivery services and construction companies. Regardless of the industry, he said all businesses learned from the pandemic.

“One of the things that COVID has taught us is to not rely on one revenue stream. Only focusing on people walking in your front door is really, really risky. Finding ways to diversify is really good,” he explained.

He added that the pandemic has forced many businesses to do some self-analysis.