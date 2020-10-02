Pandemic underscores importance of October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities

“Someone who would have been considering leaving a domestic violence relationship suddenly couldn’t leave,” Stephens said. “When your perpetrator never leaves the house, you don’t have the opportunity to flee that situation, to make plans, to talk to one of our representatives and staff about safety planning and what do you do.”

Stephens said The Women’s Center continues to receive a large volume of calls from people asking about services, though fewer people have followed through on accessing them. That’s starting to change with the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions, she said, but it’s been a worrisome aspect of the pandemic response.

Stephens said The Women’s Center has made concerted efforts to make it as convenient as possible for people to access the help they need, arranging for off-site meetings in convenient locations and scheduling therapy sessions via Zoom, for instance.

Stephens said it’s important that advocates recognize how much more difficult the pandemic response is making it for people to stay safe and prepare a plan to leave. Even public transportation has been disrupted by COVID-19, she said.

