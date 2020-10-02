Pandemic underscores importance of October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities

COVID-19 won’t stop this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities in Southern Illinois, because if anything, the pandemic has underscored the importance of services for victims and their families and need for better education around the topic, local advocates say.
“For survivors and people living in domestic violence situations, it’s increased the level of violence that they would experience,” Andrea Stephens, domestic violence program coordinator of The Women’s Center, said of the coronavirus pandemic.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — and Stephens said she hopes it’s an opportunity to show people in the community they are supported. It's also a great time to let people know that services remain open and available for whenever they are needed, she added.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is so important because it’s a chance for us as a community to show people that are currently in those relationships and those situations, or someone coming out of it, that they’re supported, that the community does care," she said. "You’re not suffering in silence and you don’t have to. There are people who care and who will be there for you."
There are many different reasons for why the pandemic has complicated already tense situations for victims of domestic violence, she said. For one, stay-at-home orders and continued concern over community spread means people are leaving their homes much less frequently.
“Someone who would have been considering leaving a domestic violence relationship suddenly couldn’t leave,” Stephens said. “When your perpetrator never leaves the house, you don’t have the opportunity to flee that situation, to make plans, to talk to one of our representatives and staff about safety planning and what do you do.”
Stephens said The Women’s Center continues to receive a large volume of calls from people asking about services, though fewer people have followed through on accessing them. That’s starting to change with the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions, she said, but it’s been a worrisome aspect of the pandemic response.
Stephens said The Women’s Center has made concerted efforts to make it as convenient as possible for people to access the help they need, arranging for off-site meetings in convenient locations and scheduling therapy sessions via Zoom, for instance.
Stephens said it’s important that advocates recognize how much more difficult the pandemic response is making it for people to stay safe and prepare a plan to leave. Even public transportation has been disrupted by COVID-19, she said.
“When you’re already experiencing an extremely stressful environment, that extra layer of complication could be enough to discourage you from even trying,” she said. “Because you’re so overwhelmed and emotionally just spent being in this type of relationship, that if you add an extra layer of stress and money issues, and being enclosed in a situation with your abuser, you just don’t even have the ability to work toward leaving.”
Stephens said that this October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities are as important as they’ve ever been.
Planned events include the “Clothesline Project,” an art empowerment project that allows victims of domestic violence, or their loved ones, to speak through their T-shirt designs. “It’s very moving and it’s very real,” Stephens said. The personalized shirts also include children’s sizes and even onesies, designed by people who were abused as children or infants.
The T-shirts will be on display from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and again on Oct. 20, on the Southern Illinois University campus in the breezeway east of Faner Hall in Carbondale. Marion residents will have an opportunity to view them from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the downtown square.
John Pfeifer, development specialist for The Women’s Center, said he thinks it’s important for people to realize that no community is spared from domestic violence — this is a message for all of Southern Illinois, he said.
Speaking to church groups and civic organizations, Pfiefer said he’s learned “there’s this convenient assumption that people make outside of Jackson County that somehow or other, domestic violence isn’t here. It’s kind of there — there being it’s convenient for them to think it’s in Jackson County because our shelter is in Carbondale and we’re associated with Carbondale.”
“But if I’m in Saline County,” he continued, “they may be willing to admit, ‘Oh yeah, domestic violence, I could see where that would happen in Franklin County or Williamson County — anywhere but here.'” Pfiefer said that most years, the majority of The Women’s Center's clients are from Williamson County, followed by Franklin and Saline counties, even though the physical shelter is based in Jackson County.
Pfeifer noted that some activities were curtailed this year because of the pandemic. But one he’s excited has an opportunity to continue is the Pumpkin Glow & Stroll. Now in its third year, the event involves placing hundreds of carved pumpkins along the walking path of a pond behind Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.
“It’s one of those events that is almost perfectly designed for social distancing,” Pfeifer said. With some other Halloween events likely to be canceled, Pfeifer said he hopes families take advantage of this great way to get out and see something unique, while supporting victims of domestic violence. The stroll will be open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25. Admission is free, though donations are welcome.
Pfeifer said The Women’s Center is also seeking volunteers to carve pumpkins for the event. Families, places of businesses or civic organizations interested in helping out should contact Pfeifer at 618-549-4807 ext. 228 during normal business hours.
