Panel on race relations takes on 'all lives matter' retort to 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Jared Gravatt, owner of Crown Brew Coffee Co., who is white, said he hears the “all lives matter” retort a lot in Southern Illinois, and finds it disappointing. “If I broke my arm and went to the doctor, and the doctor was like ‘All bones matter,’ I would think he was stupid,” Gravatt said. “Because right now my arm is broken and it needs care and attention.” Gravatt said that too many white people fail to understand systemic racism and actively work to address it. “Being not racist is not enough,” he said. “We have to be anti-racist, especially as a (majority) white community.” It’s important that white people, granted certain privileges based solely on the color of their skin, “are actually listening to what's happening right now and not putting our head in the sand during this hour,” he said.

The panelists covered a variety of topics over the nearly two-hour discussion.

Barnett said that one thing that’s important is to first recognize that systemic racism is real and still an issue regionally and nationally, so that it can be addressed. Many people tend to think it’s “wrong or dirty” to talk about matters of race, in terms of celebrating diversity, as well as acknowledging that some people are judged unfairly based on the color of their skin.