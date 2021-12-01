Panelists highlight Carbondale’s welcoming response to Afghan refugees

CARBONDALE ― Cheryl Barnett held up a patch she was once issued for her Army uniform showing the United States flag crossed by the Afghanistan flag.

It signified the two countries' partnership.

Barnett, a veteran who served in Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom, spoke of her experiences working alongside the people of Afghanistan on Tuesday during a panel with various organizations in Carbondale to support Afghan refugees.

“I saw a lot of destruction, I saw a lot of people wanting stability and safety,” Barnett said. “And like the rest of Americans, when I witnessed the pullout of the American forces and the really swift takeover of the country by the Taliban, it was really, really hard to watch and it was even harder to imagine, you know, the desperation that the people at the airport at the Kabul airport must have been feeling.”

Barnett is working with the Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support group and other groups in the area to facilitate a welcoming response to refugees who may relocate to Carbondale.

“I would argue that just because the U.S. has pulled out doesn't mean that we're no longer partners with the actual people of Afghanistan,” Barnett said. “And so if we can't support them in the country any longer, to me, the next logical step is to support the Afghans that are coming here to the United States. They kept me safe when I was there. And it wasn't just our interpreters, and the people that you hear about in the news and the Special Immigrant Visas, right? It was the actual community members that kept us safe too.”

Barnett suggested helping the refugees by showing them they are welcome.

“When my unit left for Afghanistan, I will never forget how I felt when we drove through the town because the community came out onto the side of the road, they waved at the bus, they clapped, they cheered for us,” Barnett said. “We drove under the biggest American flag I had ever seen. It was attached to the ladder with fire trucks. And it gives me chills just to think about it and to talk about it every time I do. It makes you feel like you're a part of something bigger than yourself. And it makes you feel like, you know, people care. What if we, as a community, did that?”

Following the CAIRS Facebook page, showing up to greet families, helping people to practice their English or find an apartment, are all ways Barnett suggested offering assistance.

“There's just so many things that people have to do to relocate,” Barnett said. “You've got to get a driver's license, you've got to go drive to the store and you know, get blankets, maybe you want to go to the international grocery store, because they'll have groceries that you like there. What about getting medical care in this crazy place? … And these are the kind of things that people need advice on that the community could easily advise on that."

Shawkat Muslimwal, a student at SIU from Afghanistan, also spoke at the panel about how the community can welcome refugees.

“The thing that really helps us is the kinds of movements happening right now in different parts of the US that are welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, and here in Carbondale. That helps a lot,” Muslimwal said.

Muslimwal said when he came to the U.S. in July, everything felt different.

“Everything was completely new for me, from literally buying something to ordering food and the big issues, insurance, health, all of them, everything was just completely new, and you have to have someone to talk to them. So from my perspective, I'm very passionate to be part of this team,” Muslimwal said.

Gary Williams, the city manager, has highlighted the fact that Carbondale is officially a welcoming city. He said in 2017, in response to a national increase in hate crimes and immigration fears, the city established a resolution declaring itself a safe and welcoming community.

"The city of Carbondale draws its strength from the diversity of our residents of all races, religions and places of origin regardless of immigration status. The city of Carbondale wishes to be a welcoming and safe community to all residents, regardless of their citizenship, or immigration status. And our deeply held community values lead us to affirm that Carbondale is a place of safety and opportunity for all families and individuals residing within our, or visiting our city," Williams said at the time.

The groups involved in the panel included the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project, United Nations of Southern Illinois, Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support and the Carbondale Public Library.

